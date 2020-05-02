Around the NFL

Bears declining Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option

Published: May 02, 2020 at 08:56 AM

Mitchell Trubisky has no guarantees in Chicago beyond 2020.

The Bears are declining the quarterback's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That means the former No. 2 overall pick might be a free agent in less than a year.

Trubisky knew he was on the clock in the Windy City when they struck a deal for Nick Foles during free agency. Pelissero noted the team has liked Trubisky's attitude in the wake of the March trade and he'll be in an open competition heading into this season.

Not having his option picked up does open the door for Trubisky to make more on the open market next year or possibly be tagged. Chicago's recent history with first-round picks makes his situation hard to predict. Pelissero reminded that the Bears didn't pick up cornerback Kyle Fuller's option, only to sign him to an extension as he earned All-Pro honors in Year 4. They did exercise the option on linebacker Leonard Floyd yet released him before his rookie deal expired.

Trubisky is coming off an uneven 2019 season that saw his passing yards and touchdowns drop despite more opportunities. His completion percentage and yards per attempt also dipped significantly while his sacks spiked. Those struggles coincided with the Bears' offense scoring a paltry 17.5 points per game, this after averaging 26.3 just a year prior.

In 2018, Trubisky set career highs in several statistical categories and made the Pro Bowl, as Chicago won the NFC North. After falling to 8-8 last season and missing the playoffs, the Bears brass decided it needed another option at quarterback and dealt for Foles, who agreed to a restructured deal after cashing in with the Jaguars before last season.

It was only three years ago that the Bears traded up one spot to select Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 draft. While that move backfired almost immediately, Trubisky's timetable in Chicago is still to be determined.

