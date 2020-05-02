Bears declining Mitchell Trubisky's fifth-year option

Not having his option picked up does open the door for Trubisky to make more on the open market next year or possibly be tagged. Chicago's recent history with first-round picks makes his situation hard to predict. Pelissero reminded that the Bears didn't pick up cornerback Kyle Fuller's option, only to sign him to an extension as he earned All-Pro honors in Year 4. They did exercise the option on linebacker Leonard Floyd yet released him before his rookie deal expired.