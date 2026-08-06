Skip to main content
NFL News Roundup

NFL news roundup: Texans, LB Henry To'oTo'o agree to terms on two-year, $16 million extension

Published:
Updated:
tootoo
Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com
Loading...

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shares the latest on the news of Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o getting a contract extension.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • TE Kenny Yeboah injured his hamstring in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.

ROSTER CUTS

Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

Carolina Panthers

ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • TE Josh Kattus was activated from the non-football injury list.

PRESEASON NEWS

  • HC Zac Taylor said Thursday that Bengals starters will play in next week's preseason opener against the Lions.
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

  • TE Zack Kuntz (claimed off waivers from Raiders)

OTHER NEWS

  • OL Tyler Guyton is in the lead for Dallas' left tackle position but remains in competition, Schottenheimer said. Tyler Smith has also been getting reps at LT.
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • WR Jaylen Waddle will be out four to five days with a muscle strain, head coach Sean Payton said.
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs (groin) isn't practicing Thursday but isn't considered to have a long-term injury, per local reporters.
  • CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring) won't practice this week, but his injury is not a long-term concern, per coach Matt LaFleur.
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • LB Henry To'oTo'o agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Rapoport and Garafolo added that To'oTo'o can earn another $1 million in incentives.

TRYOUTS

Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • RB Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms with Indianapolis on a two-year, $44 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Colts have since announced extending Taylor.
  • TE Pharaoh Brown

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins

ROSTER CUTS

  • DE Seth Coleman
New England Patriots

VISITS

  • OL Greg Van Roten is visiting New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • RB Kendre Miller (back) is day to day and did not practice Thursday, head coach Kellen Moore said.
  • DT Christen Miller (toe) is day to day and sat out Thursday, Moore said.

SUSPENSIONS

  • WR Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended for the first six games of the NFL season; he's eligible to participate in all preseason activities.
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

  • FB Grant Finley

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

New York Jets

INJURIES

  • TE Kenyon Sadiq (core) will miss "a couple of weeks," but will be ready for the start of the 2026 season, coach Aaron Glenn said.
  • DE Eric Watts placed on injured reserve

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • OL Kion Smith signed a one-year deal, the team announced.

ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Elic Ayomanor injured his shoulder in practice, head coach Robert Saleh said. Saleh added that Ayomanor is being evaluated and the team will have more information later
  • DE John Franklin-Myers is dealing with a lower back injury, Saleh said.
Washington Commanders

ROSTER CUTS