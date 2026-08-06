NFL news roundup: Texans, LB Henry To'oTo'o agree to terms on two-year, $16 million extension
Published:
Updated:
Loading...
NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shares the latest on the news of Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o getting a contract extension.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- TE Kenny Yeboah injured his hamstring in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Jaden Davis
SIGNINGS
- DB Keidron Smith (claimed off waivers from Jets)
INJURIES
- LB Jalon Walker placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles placed on injured reserve
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (calf strain) participated in individual drills at Thursday's practice.
SIGNINGS
- LB Otis Reese
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Ainias Smith was waived with an injury settlement.
- G Saahdiq Charles was waived with an injury settlement.
INJURIES
- TE Josh Kattus was activated from the non-football injury list.
PRESEASON NEWS
- HC Zac Taylor said Thursday that Bengals starters will play in next week's preseason opener against the Lions.
INJURIES
- TE Princeton Fant placed on injured reserve
- OL Tyler Guyton (elbow) is practicing Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (leg) is practicing Thursday, Schottenheimer said.
SIGNINGS
- TE Zack Kuntz (claimed off waivers from Raiders)
OTHER NEWS
- OL Tyler Guyton is in the lead for Dallas' left tackle position but remains in competition, Schottenheimer said. Tyler Smith has also been getting reps at LT.
INJURIES
- WR Jaylen Waddle will be out four to five days with a muscle strain, head coach Sean Payton said.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs has agreed to a three-year contract extension that is worth up to $75.75 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Lawrence Keys was waived with an injury settlement.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (groin) isn't practicing Thursday but isn't considered to have a long-term injury, per local reporters.
- CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring) won't practice this week, but his injury is not a long-term concern, per coach Matt LaFleur.
SIGNINGS
- LB Henry To'oTo'o agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Rapoport and Garafolo added that To'oTo'o can earn another $1 million in incentives.
TRYOUTS
- QB Jake Haener
- qb Seth Henigan
SIGNINGS
- RB Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms with Indianapolis on a two-year, $44 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Colts have since announced extending Taylor.
- TE Pharaoh Brown
INJURIES
- TE Sean McKeon was placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Seth Coleman
INJURIES
- RB Kendre Miller (back) is day to day and did not practice Thursday, head coach Kellen Moore said.
- DT Christen Miller (toe) is day to day and sat out Thursday, Moore said.
SUSPENSIONS
- WR Brock Rechsteiner has been suspended for the first six games of the NFL season; he's eligible to participate in all preseason activities.
SIGNINGS
- FB Grant Finley
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Tyler Moore
INJURIES
- WR Beaux Collins placed on injured reserve
INJURIES
- TE Kenyon Sadiq (core) will miss "a couple of weeks," but will be ready for the start of the 2026 season, coach Aaron Glenn said.
- DE Eric Watts placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DL Junior Tafuna (off waivers from Texans)
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Lance Mason
- DE Garrett Nelson
- LB Ja’Markis Weston was waived with an injury settlement.
- DB Brandon Johnson (wavied/injured)
SIGNINGS
- RB TJ Harden
- RB Brock Lampe
- DB Jordan Washington
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Shad Banks Jr. (waived/injured)
INJURIES
- WR Elic Ayomanor injured his shoulder in practice, head coach Robert Saleh said. Saleh added that Ayomanor is being evaluated and the team will have more information later
- DE John Franklin-Myers is dealing with a lower back injury, Saleh said.