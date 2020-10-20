NFL overreactions, Week 6: The Patriots are in trouble!

The Steelers are 5-0 -- and surprisingly, this is just the second time that's happened in their storied franchise history. (The last time it happened: in 1978.) Good Steelers teams of the recent past have typically leaned on a stingy, Steel Curtain-esque defense or the potent sting of a Killer Bs offense. However the 2020 unit represents the first time Ben Roethlisberger has enjoyed both a strong defense and a strong offense.

Pittsburgh ranks in the top five in scoring offense (fourth) and scoring defense (third) in the same season for the first time since 1979. The Steelers' current pace of 31.2 points per game is on track to be the highest in team history in a season (their current best: 27.3 points per game in 2014). Roethlisberger is also on pace to set career highs in completion percentage (69.1%), TD-to-INT ratio (11:1) and passer rating (109.1).

Yet, we also have to talk about the defense, which just became the second unit in NFL history with three-plus sacks and one-plus interception in each of the first five games of a season (the other team being the 1985 Giants). T.J. Watt is the only player in the NFL to rank in the top three in QB hits (13, tied for second) and tackles for loss (nine, second) this season. Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, meanwhile, just scored his third defensive touchdown since joining the Steelers in Week 3, 2019, which is tied with Marcus Peters for the most in the NFL in that span. Including Sunday's win over the Browns, the Steelers have won 16 straight games in which they had a defensive TD. So, you tell me ... where is their weakness?