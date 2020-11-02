NFL overreactions, Week 8: Lamar Jackson has been figured out!

NFL defenses have solved Lamar Jackson!

But one of the biggest red flags for Jackson is his struggle with turnovers. Jackson already has seven giveaways in 2020, just one fewer than he had in his entire 2019 season, when he tied for the fourth-fewest giveaways in the NFL. This season, Jackson is tied for the 10th-most among 32 qualified QBs.

The issue reared its ugly head in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the division-rival Steelers. On paper, the Ravens should have won this game, given that they ran for a whopping 265 yards and handily outpaced Pittsburgh's overall yardage output (457-221); entering Sunday, teams that rushed for at least 250 yards and doubled their opponent's overall yardage total were 215-1-1 since 1933. Instead, Baltimore became just the third team in that span not to win despite checking both boxes, joining the 1967 Lions (who tied the Vikings) and 1944 Rams (who lost to Washington). The difference on Sunday was Jackson's turnovers, which led to two of the four Steelers touchdowns: one came on Jackson's first career pick-six and another came after his third-quarter interception, which gave the ball to the Steelers on the Ravens' 21-yard line. Two plays later, the Steelers scored, regained momentum and ultimately pushed Jackson into unfamiliar territory: failing to close out a game in which he led at halftime. The loss snapped Jackson's streak of 22 straight wins when leading through the opening two quarters. The QB now has as many losses in 2020 (two) as he did in all of 2019.