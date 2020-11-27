Around the NFL

Mitchell Trubisky returning as Bears starting QB vs. Packers

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 03:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is back.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Trubisky would start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

"We're excited that Mitch is ready and it's an opportunity for him," Nagy said. "... He's extremely prepared."

The head coach made no assurances that Trubisky would keep the starting job behind Week 12.

The Bears listed ﻿Nick Foles﻿ as doubtful to play Sunday night with a hip injury. Foles was carted off the team's Week 10 pre-bye loss after landing hard. Despite the week off, the injury portended to the veteran quarterback sitting at least one week.

Trubisky was benched in the second half of the Bears' comeback win in Atlanta after a shaky start that included opening the third quarter with a brutal interception when the QB misread the defense. Despite Trubisky helping the Bears to a 2-0 start to the season, Nagy moved to the veteran Foles at the first real chance.

"I don't by any means second guess what we did," Nagy said Friday of the September QB change.

Trubisky played one snap in Week 8, taking a QB run, and injured his shoulder on the play. He was inactive the past two games due to the injury.

With Foles' inconsistent play as the Bears fell to 5-5 with four straight losses, tides turned to the Bears giving Trubisky one more shot to win his job back. The fourth-year QB has been brutally inconsistent and missed too many throws. His running ability, however, might give Nagy's offense a much-needed boost.

The Bears' offense has been bad regardless of who is under center. Chicago ranks last in the NFL in rushing, last in third-down conversion percentage, 31st in total yards and 31st in scoring.

Chicago sits one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC ahead of Sunday's matchup with division rival Green Bay. Of the Bears final six games, only two are against teams with more than four wins -- the Packers twice. Nagy's squad has an outside chance to steal a playoff spot if it can get better QB play down the stretch.

Without a contract for next season, Trubisky will get another shot to prove he can be a starting-caliber QB. If he doesn't improve upon his rocky starts to open the season, it'll be another round of quarterback roulette in Chicago.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Ravens-Steelers game moved again from Sunday to Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been rescheduled again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Therefore, the Ravens' Week 13 Thursday night game against the Cowboys would be moved to the following Monday.
news

Texans releasing veteran receiver Kenny Stills

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable vs. Jets 

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a left thumb injury. Flores noted he'd watch practice film on Tagovailoa before making a final determination.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater good to go in Week 12 versus Minnesota

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is off the injury report and will be good to go in Week 12 against Minnesota.
news

Lane Johnson (ankle) out for season as Eagles shake up line again

Major changes are coming yet again along the Eagles' offensive line. Tackle Lane Johnson told reporters Friday he is done for the season due to an ankle injury. 
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense. Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, will start Sunday against the Dolphins. 
news

Mike Tomlin cancels Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England, as Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team's "expectations are that he'll be ready to go."
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Anyone unaware of ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿'s burgeoning potential got a heaping helping along with their Thanksgiving turkey Thursday afternoon. Washington's rookie RB galloped all over the Cowboys, tallying 115 rushing yards and three TDs.
news

Broncos canceling practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Broncos are canceling practice following a COVID-19 positive test, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The team confirmed it will be meeting virtually Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive.
news

DeForest Buckner tested positive for COVID-19, to miss Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Colts will battle the Titans for the AFC South lead without ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿. The playmaking defensive tackle, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, tested positive and will not play Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL