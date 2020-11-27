Mitchell Trubisky returning as Bears starting QB vs. Packers

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is back.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Trubisky would start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

"We're excited that Mitch is ready and it's an opportunity for him," Nagy said. "... He's extremely prepared."

The head coach made no assurances that Trubisky would keep the starting job behind Week 12.

The Bears listed ﻿Nick Foles﻿ as doubtful to play Sunday night with a hip injury. Foles was carted off the team's Week 10 pre-bye loss after landing hard. Despite the week off, the injury portended to the veteran quarterback sitting at least one week.

Trubisky was benched in the second half of the Bears' comeback win in Atlanta after a shaky start that included opening the third quarter with a brutal interception when the QB misread the defense. Despite Trubisky helping the Bears to a 2-0 start to the season, Nagy moved to the veteran Foles at the first real chance.

"I don't by any means second guess what we did," Nagy said Friday of the September QB change.

Trubisky played one snap in Week 8, taking a QB run, and injured his shoulder on the play. He was inactive the past two games due to the injury.

With Foles' inconsistent play as the Bears fell to 5-5 with four straight losses, tides turned to the Bears giving Trubisky one more shot to win his job back. The fourth-year QB has been brutally inconsistent and missed too many throws. His running ability, however, might give Nagy's offense a much-needed boost.

The Bears' offense has been bad regardless of who is under center. Chicago ranks last in the NFL in rushing, last in third-down conversion percentage, 31st in total yards and 31st in scoring.

Chicago sits one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC ahead of Sunday's matchup with division rival Green Bay. Of the Bears final six games, only two are against teams with more than four wins -- the Packers twice. Nagy's squad has an outside chance to steal a playoff spot if it can get better QB play down the stretch.