NFL overreactions, Week 2: Aaron Rodgers lock to win MVP?

Because they have Mike McCarthy, of course, and he has literally never lost in AT&T Stadium. Ever. As the Packers' head coach, McCarthy racked up wins at the venue in two regular-season games, a playoff contest and Super Bowl XLV, giving him a 4-0 record in Jerry's World before he took the helm in Dallas. And on Sunday, the Cowboys rallied from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to stun the Falcons in McCarthy's home debut, marking the 10th time in NFL history that a team has lifted itself out of a hole that deep to pull out a W. Oh, and they overcame a win probability of just 2% (down 39-24 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter), per Next Gen Stats.