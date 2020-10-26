NFL overreactions, Week 7: Baker Mayfield vs. Joe Burrow next great QB rivalry

Larry Fitzgerald should be in conversation for the greatest WR of all time

Watching Larry Fitzgerald grab the football out of his tackled teammate's hands so he could sprint to the referee, hand over the ball and thus save precious seconds in the Cardinals' nail-biting overtime victory against the Seahawks was a thing of beauty. Fitzgerald won't get many headlines for that wily, heads-up play on Sunday night, but his eight-catch, 62-yard performance did make news, because he joined Hall of Famer -- and long-standing occupant of the WR throne -- Jerry Rice in rarified receiving air.

Fitzgerald and Rice are now the only players in NFL history with 1,400 or more career receptions. They also are the only players in NFL history with 250-plus consecutive games with a reception (Fitzgerald has 250 to Rice's 274).

Fitzgerald's second-place spot on the all-time receiving yards list will likely not change by the time he retires (he's 5,605 yards behind Rice's insane 22,895 total), but how he got to No. 2 is something that makes the G.O.A.T. receiver debate far less one-sided. The 11-time Pro Bowler has caught a pass from 22 different quarterbacks, the most by any receiver over the last 30 seasons. Of Rice's 20 seasons, 14 came with a quarterback who made the Pro Bowl that season. In Fitzgerald's 16 seasons prior to 2020, that's been the case only twice (Kurt Warner: 2008 & Carson Palmer: 2015).