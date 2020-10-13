NFL overreactions, Week 5: Keep Tua on the bench!

The NFL record for most sacks in a season is 22.5, set by Michael Strahan in 2001. But by the end of the year, it'll belong to Rams star Aaron Donald﻿.

Here's why the record will fall to the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, even beyond the fact that his current pace has him on track for 24.0 sacks:

After recording just one sack in his first two games, Donald is heating up, logging 6.5 sacks since Week 3, which is the most in the NFL in that span. In Week 5, Donald tied his single-game career high with 4.0 sacks against the Washington Football Team. The last time Donald had four sacks in a game (in Week 7 of the 2018 season at San Francisco), he proceeded to record two-plus sacks in four of his next five games.

His upcoming menu of QBs also helps, as Donald will play five games against Seattle's Russell Wilson﻿, Arizona's Kyler Murray and Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Guess who ranks in the top eight in most sacks taken since 2019? All three of those QBs.

Then there are two games against the 49ers (who have allowed the fourth-most sacks in 2020) and one against the Jets (tied for the eight-most sacks allowed).