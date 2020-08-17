How George Kittle got paid: The high-stakes, high-strain story behind a record-setting deal

In the second week of June, Bechta reiterated that sentiment to Lynch, in person, while the GM was visiting San Diego. A native of nearby Torrey Pines, Lynch met Bechta at the Brigantine, a seafood restaurant in Del Mar, with the agent dropping the GM's name to help circumvent an hour-long wait for a table. After telling Lynch he refused to tie the deal to the antiquated economics of the tight end market, Bechta pushed back against the Niners' typical contract structure containing same-year guarantee triggers (with the odious April 1 date), saying, "I'm not adhering to the team's ability to rent players for two years." Finally, he insisted, "George isn't playing for anyone in 2020 for $2.1 million."

Lynch responded with some team-centric proclamations of his own. Then, over margaritas, Bechta prepared to present his opening proposal, a counter to the one Marathe had sent him on Valentine's Day.

"I'd like you to wait," Lynch said. "It's not a good time. Just trust me on that."

Bechta did, quickly instructing his office, via text, not to send the proposal to Marathe. The agent assumed that Lynch's advice stemmed from the angst being experienced by 49ers owner Jed York and his family as they confronted uncertainties such as lost revenues, a lower salary cap (in 2021 and beyond) and the possibility of a shortened or canceled season.

About a week later, the 49ers announced a contract extension through 2025 for coach Kyle Shanahan. Bechta waited another couple of weeks, until July 1, before sending his proposal -- and heard crickets upon its receipt.

Meanwhile, other deals were getting done around the league. The Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a record, $10-year, $503 million extension in early July. A week later, Kansas City locked down defensive lineman Chris Jones with a four-year, $85 extension, while the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett came to a five-year, $125 million agreement.

Around that time, Lynch told Bechta to expect a counterproposal soon. It arrived on July 24, with an annual average salary of $14 million per year, and a backloaded structure that the agent immediately rejected. The two sides then went back and forth for the next two weeks, battling on just about every front. Kittle, who'd just been voted by his peers as the league's seventh-best player at any position (in the NFL Network's annual Top 100 countdown), began to get frustrated by the process. Expressing his frustration was trickier than usual. In a normal offseason, Kittle might well have registered his displeasure with his contract situation by skipping some or all of OTAs, or perhaps a voluntary minicamp. Since all activities were virtual, however, boycotting them from afar wasn't as effective of a protest as it otherwise might be, and Kittle chose to participate.

"[Staying away] would have been a very hard decision for him," Bechta said. "He loves the offseason -- he loves every aspect of football -- and he takes his role as a captain very seriously."

Conversely, when players reported for training camp on July 28, Kittle didn't have the usual concern about putting his body in harm's way on the practice field, because activities were limited to testing, meetings and walkthroughs for the first two-and-a-half weeks. That made Aug. 17, the first day the team would be allowed to have legitimate practices, a more realistic deadline.

As their frustrations mounted, Bechta and Kittle discussed which "nuclear options" they might consider. Skipping a training-camp walkthrough or meeting was a possibility. With an Aug. 6 deadline looming, they also discussed whether opting out -- one of the devices provided by the deal struck between the league and NFL Players Association, allowing any player concerned about the pandemic to sit out the year (with no credit for accrued service) for a $150,000 salary advance -- was a viable scenario.

"We definitely talked about it, but it was never a real option, because of the principle, the spirit of what it was there for," Bechta said. "It's for people who potentially are in danger and are protecting their family, and we didn't think it was fair to use it as a tool. In the end we decided, it's not who we are."

There was also the possibility that Kittle could request a trade, something Bechta had previously hinted at with Lynch, who quickly replied, "That will never happen."

On the other hand, Lynch had diplomatically brought up to Bechta that the 49ers, via the franchise tag (and its relatively low number for tight ends), could theoretically keep Kittle from free agency for at least three seasons if an agreement weren't reached -- the final year of his rookie deal (2020), followed by consecutive years on the tag.

By late July, the tension had reached a breaking point. After the team announced that Lynch had been signed to a contract extension tying him to the 49ers through the 2024 season, Bechta -- during a particularly combative period -- sent a congratulatory text that the GM viewed as mean-spirited.