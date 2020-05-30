George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension

Not unlike Patrick Mahomes' situation in Kansas City, Kittle's contract talks will likely result in him being the highest-paid player at his position, shattering the current paradigm.

The highest-paid TE in the league in average annual value is Hunter Henry, who signed a $10.61 million franchise tag with the Chargers this offseason. Cleveland's Austin Hooper is the highest-paid TE on a long-term deal, averaging $10.5 million over four seasons with the Browns.

Comments like those from Bechta imply that Kittle is asking for far more than $10.6 million on average and could be requesting compensation in line with a star wide receiver's.

It's hard to argue Kittle's unworthy of such a massive deal. A 2017 fifth-round pick, the TE has been named to two Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019, leading the Niners to an NFC title. One of the best blocking TEs in the league, Kittle has totaled 216 receptions, 2,945 yards and 12 scores in 45 games played. Since entering the league, only Travis Kelce, his TE counterpart in Super Bowl LIV, has picked up more receiving yards at the position.

But with the football world as it is, slowly returning to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, extending Kittle does not appear to be top among San Francisco's priorities at the moment.