NFL stats and records, Week 16: Alvin Kamara scores six rushing touchdowns

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from the weekend's slate of games. Here are the 10 most notable stats and records from Week 16:

1. Alvin Kamara ties NFL record with six rushing touchdowns

Alvin Kamara gave his fantasy football managers an exceptional Christmas present with six rushing touchdowns on Friday. Kamara tied a 91-year-old NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a game -- Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers scored six times on the ground for the Cardinals against the Bears in 1929.

2. Travis Kelce breaks single-season receiving yards record for a TE

With 98 receiving yards in Week 16, Travis Kelce now has 1,416 receiving yards in 2020. The previous record for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end was 1,377 by George Kittle in 2018. Kelce also has 105 receptions this season, breaking his own Chiefs record of 103 receptions in 2018. Kelce is the only tight end in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in multiple seasons.

3. Tom Brady breaks Buccaneers pass TD record in 10th win of season

The Buccaneers are playoff-bound for the first time since 2007 thanks to four TD passes from Tom Brady in Week 16 against the Lions. Brady has 36 TD passes this season, breaking the team record of 33 set by Jameis Winston in 2019. Brady won 12 games with the Patriots in 2019 and has won 10 with the Buccaneers in 2020, making him the first QB in NFL history to win at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons with different teams.

4. Davante Adams joins a pair of Hall of Famers in exclusive club

Davante Adams hauled in 11 receptions and three touchdowns in the Packers' win over the Titans on Sunday night. Despite missing two games in 2020, Adams has 109 receptions and 17 receiving touchdowns this season. Only two other players have had 100-plus receptions and at least 17 receiving touchdowns in a single season. Both are Hall of Famers who played all 16 games in the season they did so -- Cris Carter in 1995 and Randy Moss in 2003.

5. Aaron Rodgers has 13th game with 100-plus passer rating

Aaron Rodgers had four TD passes and a 128.1 passer rating in the Packers' win on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers has 13 games with a 100-plus passer rating in 2020, tied for the most such games in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Each of the two previous QBs with 13 such games in a season -- Patrick Mahomes in 2018 and Rodgers himself in 2011 -- both won the NFL MVP Award that season.

6. Justin Herbert breaks rookie pass TD record

There's a new rookie passing touchdown king in the NFL record books. Justin Herbert connected with Austin Ekeler for his 28th pass TD of the season in Week 16, breaking a tie with Baker Mayfield (27 pass TD in 2018) for the most in NFL history by a rookie. Herbert has 4,034 passing yards this season -- the fourth rookie in NFL history with at least 4,000 -- and needs 341 passing yards next week against the Chiefs to break Andrew Luck﻿'s record of 4,374 pass yards in 2012.

7. Larry Fitzgerald hauls in 50-plus receptions for record-tying 17th season

With six receptions in Week 16, Larry Fitzgerald has now amassed 54 catches in 2020. Fitzgerald has had at least 50 receptions in each of his 17 NFL seasons, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most career seasons with 50-plus catches in NFL history.

8. Dez Bryant becomes fifth-fastest WR to reach 75 career receiving TD

9. Chiefs tie record with 10th comeback win of season

The Chiefs overcame 7-0 and 14-10 deficits in their 17-14 win over the Falcons, clinching home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs and setting a new team record with 14 wins this season in the process. Kansas City has come from behind in 10 of those 14 wins, tying four other teams for the most comeback wins in a single season in the Super Bowl era.

10. Bears score 30-plus points for fourth straight game