Kansas City Chiefs clinch AFC first-round bye, homefield with win over Falcons

One week remains in the regular season, but the Kansas City Chiefs will have two weeks to prepare for their first playoff game.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their 10th in a row.

In the NFL's 14-team playoff field, clinching the only bye in the seven-team AFC bracket is perhaps more important than ever before.

In their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs (14-1) are checking off every important box week by week and putting themselves in prime position.

Three games prior, the Chiefs became the first AFC team to lock up a postseason spot. And then in Week 14, the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins to clinch their fifth-straight AFC West title.

Kansas City hasn't dropped a game since mid-October, when it suffered its only defeat of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders, a loss it avenged during this current win streak.