Kansas City Chiefs clinch AFC first-round bye, homefield with win over Falcons

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 03:55 PM
One week remains in the regular season, but the Kansas City Chiefs will have two weeks to prepare for their first playoff game.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their 10th in a row.

In the NFL's 14-team playoff field, clinching the only bye in the seven-team AFC bracket is perhaps more important than ever before.

In their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs (14-1) are checking off every important box week by week and putting themselves in prime position.

Three games prior, the Chiefs became the first AFC team to lock up a postseason spot. And then in Week 14, the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins to clinch their fifth-straight AFC West title.

Kansas City hasn't dropped a game since mid-October, when it suffered its only defeat of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders, a loss it avenged during this current win streak.

The Chiefs have already surpassed the 12 wins last year's team tallied in the regular season with a week to go, as they'll host the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season finale.

