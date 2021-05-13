Scheduling oddities: 13 quirks stemming from 2021 NFL slate

7) Trevor Lawrence will face Joe Burrow (when Jacksonville takes on the Bengals in Week 4) and Tua Tagovailoa (when the Jags face the Dolphins in Week 6 in London), which will be rematches of the College Football Playoff National Championships from the 2018 (Lawrence and Clemson vs. Tagovailoa and Alabama) and 2019 (Lawrence and Clemson vs. Burrow and LSU) seasons. The meetings will also mark the fifth and sixth instances of QBs starting against each other in the BCS/CFP National Championship, then again in the NFL, with the last instance being Vince Young vs. Matt Leinart.