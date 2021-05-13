Around the NFL

NFL schedule-makers 'all in on the Packers' regardless of Aaron Rodgers' situation

Published: May 13, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Heading into the 2021 NFL schedule reveal, rumors surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and a potential trade out of Green Bay thrust questions about how schedule-makers might hedge on the Packers' prime-time prospects.

It turns out the swirling gossip did nothing to move the needle where the schedule was concerned.

The Packers got a prime time-heavy schedule with a plethora of national-audience games. Green Bay opens up with a late-afternoon game against the New Orleans Saints followed by two prime-time bouts. The Packers are slated to play five prime-time games total, including one Monday-nighter, a customary Thursday night game and three Sunday night affairs. They also play the Browns on Christmas Day, putting Green Bay in the late-afternoon window six times.

The Packers are scheduled to have just six 1 p.m. ET starts -- including Week 18, which is usually just a placeholder at this stage of the process. Their first early-window start doesn't come until Week 5, and only one of those is at Lambeau Field.

It's a schedule that suggests the league isn't terribly worried that the Rodgers situation will affect the eyeballs on the Packers.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, the NFL's director of broadcasting, Charlotte Carey, confirmed as much. She noted that, while schedule-makers didn't have any insight into how the Rodgers issue would be resolved, they're bullish on the Packers regardless.

"This one was a very unique situation, especially getting that late in the schedule process," Carey said. "At the end of the day, we have no idea what he's going to do. We don't know if he's going to stay with the Packers. We don't know if he's going to get traded. And if he gets traded, where does he go? Beyond that, is he gonna retire? Is he gonna go host Jeopardy!? I don't think any of us know.

"So when an elite quarterback like ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is in that position, it's definitely tricky for the schedule team. But we really just stuck to our guns. The Packers have a fantastic schedule this year. They're a great football team. We hope No. 12 is under center, but if he's not, we're still all in on the Packers. They're a big, big brand in the NFL and have a huge national following, so we're all in."

With or without Rodgers, the Packers still have a playoff-caliber roster behind coach Matt LaFleur, who has gone 26-6 in two seasons with deep playoff runs in both years, and plenty of stars to promote, including ﻿Davante Adams﻿, ﻿Aaron Jones﻿, Za'Darius Smith, ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿, ﻿Mason Crosby﻿, et al. There would also be added intrigue to see how ﻿Jordan Love﻿ would fair replacing a future Hall of Famer to justify the Packers' national stage early in the season.

It's also notable that the two late-season prime-time games are Sunday nights on NBC, giving the league the flex option. So, if Rodgers is traded away and Love happened to bomb taking down the Packers, there are outs at that stage of the process.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Titans, CB Caleb Farley agree to four-year, $13.495M rookie deal

Tennessee has signed the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Matt Nagy a high-risk close contact, will participate virtually in on-field activity at Bears rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss his first chance to work directly with quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the 2021 class during this weekend's rookie minicamp.
news

Washington to limit rookie minicamp attendance following COVID case

The Washington Football Team had one of its rookie tryout players test positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports. As a result, the three-day camp set to begin Friday will only include its draft picks and players from last year's team who are eligible to participate.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers' offensive line should allow Justin Herbert 'to be as good as he can be'

The Chargers' 2021 offseason goal under new coach Brandon Staley was straightforward: Improve the offensive line in front of burgeoning young quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.
news

Andy Reid: Chiefs 'hadn't done a whole lot' on offensive line before 2021 offseason

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe Kansas City's Super Bowl loss rests solely on his offensive linemen's shoulders, but he does believe the unit had been neglected. And K.C. took care of that this offseason, adding plenty of talent and depth.
news

Andy Reid on Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes: 'Have to be ready for that one'

Fans aren't the only ones looking forward to ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ facing off in Week 9. Chiefs coach Andy Reid joined NFL Network's Schedule Release '21 and told former coach Steve Mariucci he was excited about the matchup.
news

Matt Rhule 'disappointed' Teddy Bridgewater was critical of Panthers practice habits

Panthers coach Matt Rhule took issue with the critiques from his former quarterback, saying he was "disappointed" that Teddy Bridgewater didn't feel good about the club's practice methods after being traded from the team. 
news

Matt Nagy realizes Bears need to have 'successful entry plan' for QB Justin Fields

When Andy Dalton was signed by the Bears in the offseason, he said he was told he'd be the starter in 2021. But after trading up to draft Ohio State's Justin Fields, Chicago might need to make different plans. One certainty is head coach Matt Nagy knows the Bears need to have a "successful entry play" for their QB of the future.
news

How bye weeks break down in NFL's 17-game 2021 season

2021 will boast a 17-game NFL schedule for the first time. That means teams won't have bye weeks until Week 6 and some will play 13 straight to start the season before a Week 14 bye. 
news

NFL teams get creative for 2021 schedule release

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Wednesday's grand unveiling of the 2021 schedule.
news

Packers signing veteran QB Blake Bortles

Quarterback ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ is in Green Bay to sign with the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW