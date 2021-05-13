Could Justin Fields end up as the best QB from the 2021 NFL Draft? How disrespect fuels dominance

After all, Brady didn't become the greatest quarterback of all time because he was blessed with talent nobody else could see except for New England head coach Bill Belichick, who passed on the Michigan product six times before selecting him with the 199th overall pick in 2000. It was because Brady toiled relentlessly at his craft, so much so that veterans would watch him in meetings and workouts during his rookie season and wonder what would happen if he ever became a starter. When Wilson showed up in Seattle as a third-round pick in 2012 -- a draft class that included quarterbacks like Brandon Weeden and Brock Osweiler taken ahead of him -- he was planning on competing with free-agent acquisition Matt Flynn for the job. Wilson earned the spot by the end of his first training camp, largely because his preparation and tireless work ethic garnered so much admiration.

Then there's Rodgers. He's dominating the offseason news cycle right now because of his ongoing feud with the Green Bay Packers' front office, but his stubborn nature is easy to understand. His Hall of Fame career has been filled with slights, from being ignored by big-time programs coming out of high school ... to a stint in junior college before starring at Cal ... to falling to the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft after being discussed as the top overall selection that year. In fact, most of the quarterbacks in last year's postseason -- a group that also included Buffalo's Josh Allen﻿, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and recently retired New Orleans icon ﻿Drew Brees﻿ -- seized on the benefit of disrespect.

These stories are brought up because all these men used insults to their advantage. Fields didn't have to face the type of struggles some of those other quarterbacks encountered in their early years -- he was a five-star quarterback coming out of high school -- but he has worked for everything he's gotten. Fields transferred from Georgia when it was clear that ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ was entrenched as the starter. He then led Ohio State to a 20-2 record during his tenure there, with his Buckeyes earning back-to-back College Football Playoff bids and a spot in last year's national championship game.

You want to know everything you need to know about Fields? Just watch him in this past January's 49-28 win over Clemson in the national semifinals. Not only did Fields complete 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns, but he also thoroughly outplayed Lawrence, who'd been preordained as the top pick in this draft since his freshman year. Fields memorably took a vicious shot to his ribs from a Clemson linebacker early in that contest, but after missing just one snap, he continued his brilliance throughout the rest of a statement-making blowout of the Tigers.

The Bears have had their share of tough quarterbacks. What they haven't had is a quarterback who can provide that grit and all the playmaking ability that Fields brings to the table. When a reporter asked Fields to describe himself on that aforementioned virtual presser, the 22-year-old said he's a versatile QB who creates plays with his arm and legs, makes smart decisions and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. Fields added that he fits perfectly with what Chicago head coach Matt Nagy wants to do with this offense.

Of course, this is the part where we have to get into what Nagy hasn't done with this offense, as well as what general manager Ryan Pace hasn't accomplished with the quarterback position. The Bears had hoped that ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ could blossom into a consistent leader. They brought in ﻿Nick Foles﻿ to give this team a boost last year and then signed ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ earlier this offseason as a stopgap. This is a brain trust that has disappointed every time it's bet on a quarterback and, if not for two postseason appearances in the last three years, the coach and GM might not have their jobs today.