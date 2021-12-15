Around the NFL

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Requests for interviews, which employer clubs are free to deny, can be sent beginning Tuesday, Dec. 28. The resolution also only is in effect for this season, essentially a one-year trial.

Only teams whose head coach at the beginning of the season is no longer in that position, or has been given notice that he will not return, are eligible to request these early, virtual interviews. As of now, only the Las Vegas Raiders qualify, as former coach Jon Gruden resigned in October and has since been replaced on an interim basis by special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

As Pelissero noted, the resolution could incentivize clubs who've decided to part ways with a coach to do so at least two weeks before the end of the season, in order to take advantage of the opportunity.

In October at the NFL's Fall League Meeting, teams were sent a memo alerting them to adjustments to the Rooney Rule, which supports minority hiring practices. Those adjustments included the two-week window, as well as an increase in the number of external minority candidates required to be interviewed for hiring at the executive level, and coordinator positions.

The interview window opened early last year as well, but with just one day's notice.

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between he and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns said in a statement Wednesday that coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. If he produces two negative tests before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he would be cleared to coach.
news

Derek Carr on Raiders' playoff hopes: 'You're telling me that we have a chance'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in discussing his club's playoff chances after losing five of its last six games, subconsciously channeled Dumb & Dumber: "It's not going to be easy, but you're telling me that we have a chance."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW