Around the NFL

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Published: Oct 27, 2021 at 07:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL's Fall League Meeting has produced a handful of changes to the Rooney Rule.

A memo sent by the NFL to all 32 clubs and obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero detailed policy changes enacted during Tuesday's session that were initially reported on Monday. Among those changes were an increase in the amount of external minority candidates required to be interviewed during a hiring process to fill vacancies at the executive level, as well as coordinator positions.

Another notable change revealed in Tuesday's memo is that, beginning in the upcoming hiring cycle, teams are allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.

A position is considered "open" if the head coach that started the season is no longer employed by the club, or has received notice he will no longer be with the club in the following season. As it was prior to these changes, candidates not currently employed by a team are free to interview as they please.

Last year, the NFL opened up the interview window early on Dec. 23, but the change to practice was not announced until Dec. 22. With roughly two months' notice this year, it's a possibility more teams will take advantage this time around.

The earlier window for interviews could prove to be a significant change, but it's one of multiple tweaks to the Rooney Rule, with the major adjustment being the new requirement on interviewing a minimum of two minority candidates for executive and coordinator spots.

The league will require clubs to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/EVP of football operations, and for all open coordinator roles (offense, defense and special teams). The NFL is also requiring franchises to conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening, while all coordinator interviews can take place virtually, though it is strongly encouraged to conduct these interviews in person.

The league office will track whether interviews for these open positions are conducted virtually or in person, and will ask all teams to provide this information within three days of the interview.

The NFL is focusing on helping its available coaches and executives improve by strongly encouraging all teams to provide prompt feedback to candidates following their interviews. The league will also have additional education and training on sexual harassment, discrimination and diversity, equity and inclusion "to ensure we have a safe and welcoming environment for all employees," per the memo.

The changes reflect the impact of a growing call for increased diversity in the league's ranks.

These adjustments to the Rooney Rule answer the request for a greater emphasis on expanding the hiring pool. It could see its first test in the final two weeks of the season if a team fires its existing coach before then. If not, teams looking for coaches, general managers and/or coordinators will operate under these guidelines in early 2022.

Related Content

news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

Mark Ingram is headed back to his original NFL home. The Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. Ingram spent the first eight years of his career in the Big Easy.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

J.J. Watt is out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on trade rumors: 'I don't not feel wanted'

Last week, Dolphins HC Brian Flores was the one saddled with the responsibility of dispelling rumors involving Miami's purported interest in Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. This week, it was ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s turn to answer questions about his uncertain future with the Dolphins.
news

Teddy Bridgewater on 3-4 Broncos: 'It's not time to panic, but it almost is'

Despite Denver's recent struggles, which includes an offense that's scored just 16 points per game and a defense allowing 25.3 points per game since Week 3, Teddy Bridgewater﻿ says there is no panic in the locker room.
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis frustrated over when he learned of Jon Gruden emails

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his displeasure Wednesday with the timing of when he learned of Jon Gruden's emails, which led to Gruden's resignation as head coach Oct. 11.
news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) limited in practice as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott would participate in individual drills and be evaluated from there.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW