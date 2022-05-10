2022 NFL All-Paid Team: Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline richest lineup

AVERAGE PER YEAR: $27 million





It's a real family affair in the edge portion of the proceedings. T.J. Watt became the second person in his family to become the NFL's highest-paid defensive player (his brother, J.J., did so in 2014). T.J. passed Joey Bosa for the most recent title, and Bosa's younger brother, Nick, will soon surpass all of them at the top of the pay scale. The younger Watt finally won the Defensive Player of the Year award, the fourth such award with his family name on it. It took tying Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's single-season sack record (22.5). Watt has been dominant since the Steelers selected him 30th overall in 2017, leading the NFL with 72.0 sacks, 150 quarterback hits and 22 forced fumbles in that time period. Watt led the league in sacks in each of the past two campaigns. He has 13-plus sacks in each of his last four seasons, joining Reggie White as the only players with such a streak since individual sacks were officially tracked in 1982. Drafted a year prior to Watt, Joey Bosa ranks in the top six in the NFL in sacks, QB hits and TFLs since being selected third overall in 2016. The Chargers made Bosa the NFL's highest-paid defensive player in July 2020, a title he held for over a year before Watt signed his contract in September 2021. The younger Bosa, Nick, could become the first $30 million-per-year defensive player in NFL history.