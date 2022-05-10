32 NFL teams, 32 people to root for: From Lamar Jackson to Lovie Smith to Laura Fryar -- and beyond

As journalists, we are supposed to be objective. Just the facts, ma'am.

But the reality is we have biases just like everyone else does, particularly in sports. We take a little more pleasure in the success of some players and coaches than we do in that of others.

I don't hide the fact that I am a fan of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson -- the player and the person. The poise and grace he showed during his draft night back in April of 2018, when he plummeted to the bottom of the first round, remains an indelible memory. The camera kept focusing on him and his mom in an increasingly empty green room, the two of them leaning against each other, shoulder to shoulder, while seated, heads down, tension rising. It was debatable who was more uncomfortable in that moment: Jackson or the national television audience. Once the fall was over, once Baltimore traded back into the first round and selected him with the final pick of Day 1, Jackson chose to look ahead, not back.

"I'm here. I'm a Raven. It's on. All year, every year," he told Deion Sanders, then of NFL Network. "They gonna get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that. Believe that."

The next morning, after Jackson arrived at the Ravens facility, I asked him to choose one or the other: A Super Bowl win or a Hall of Fame jacket. He didn't hesitate.

"If you're winning Super Bowls, things like gold jackets can follow," he said.

For someone to have that much wisdom, poise and humility at such a young age struck me. Truth is, it has never left me. It's why I have no problem admitting my bias when it comes to Lamar.