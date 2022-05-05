Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season: Chiefs-Bucs, Packers-Bills make list

We should take a moment to thank the scheduling gods for delivering a rematch of the best game of the 2021 season, and perhaps ever. Add in the fact an overtime coin toss between these two teams influenced the league to change its postseason overtime rules and you have a matchup rich in storylines. Allen and Mahomes are the new faces of the NFL and both teams enter 2022 with visions of kissing the Lombardi Trophy in February. Only one can get there, though, and they might have to go through the other to do so. This regular-season meeting could tell us a whole lot about how the postseason could shake -- and we can guarantee a primetime setting and the football world turning its collective attention to Arrowhead Stadium for this one.