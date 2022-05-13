NFL teams get creative for 2022 schedule release

Optimism abounds for all 32 teams as the 2022 NFL schedule has officially been announced, and clubs are thinking outside the box in order to celebrate.
Players, coaches and fans can finally start circling the biggest showdowns, rematches and holiday games on the league calendar.
Below is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's schedule release.
Ready to 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 the competition #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/LKoWDMfIbH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
Our 2022 schedule...— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022
...out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw
Rolling out our 2022 schedule...— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022
Full schedule: https://t.co/I81JAqNrse pic.twitter.com/yVVS2l85m1
Eli's TOP SECRET project 🤫 pic.twitter.com/zK7VP0wqi0— New York Giants (@Giants) May 13, 2022
There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022
What happens when you combine 100+ stock photos, bad animation, and the biggest Bengals season ever?— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022
The 2022 Schedule Release!
🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze
𝑷𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 together the 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 2022 #Packers schedule! ⛳— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EsvMnWZDKm
It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022
ᴛʀᴀᴄᴋɪɴɢ ꜱᴛᴀᴛᴜꜱ: ᴅᴇʟɪᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ 📨— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 13, 2022
███████████ 100% pic.twitter.com/Zu4bPDGtKO
𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣... @Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/3xdZLIFjI1— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 13, 2022
The moment you’ve all been waiting for: Coach Reids the 2022 Chiefs Schedule… literally. pic.twitter.com/v1H5iXlRle— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022
Haters will say it’s fake pic.twitter.com/tCCEl49lF0— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2022
Dolphins Stadium Tour: 2022 😎— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2022
📺 Watch now on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/waVS1jyeSi
Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ
When you crash the call between Coach Harbaugh and the @nflcommish to get the Ravens 2022 schedule. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HyI6Pd5W3E— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2022
𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋 𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙐𝙋@Hyundai | #FlyEaglesFly— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 13, 2022
Schedule Release | 8 PM | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LZ6gVPyErL
Here’s our 2022 schedule.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2022
Go Bills.
📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release | 8PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y2Z6OvpMDO
He can't tell you what Pink Stripes means, but he 𝙘𝙖𝙣 present you with our 2022 schedule.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2022
📺: Full schedule release show now live on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1dO2eeuL84
What do you think about our 2022 schedule, @TristanWirfs78?#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JptOB8rt1A— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2022
The heist continues...— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022
But this time for the 2022 C̶e̶l̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶D̶i̶o̶n̶ NFL Schedule. pic.twitter.com/pNWsTeEAyM
We broke out the big banners for the 2022 schedule #GPODAWUND 😂— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022
📺: '22 Schedule Release | LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/L4FejHIBHZ
2022 schedule coming in ice cold. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/xoxDeylGUz— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022
You're watching a ✨Texans Channel✨ original movie— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 13, 2022
🎟 » https://t.co/Vv9ajw5wE4 pic.twitter.com/ntE14Qahgp
brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022
Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a
📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6
How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022
.@johnnyrandle93 is the baddest dude alive.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022
And if he doesn't get you fired up for the 2022 season, we don't know what will.
🔥🔥🔥
SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ
We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022
Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20
.@CamHeyward: Schedule Protector 💪— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022
📺 2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/z6CNpX51sp
Fight for what is ours. #FTTB | @Adobe pic.twitter.com/nM9d4QBH9p— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 13, 2022
To celebrate 2022 schedule release, #Titans will use each home game to spotlight iconic Jefferson Street neighborhood businesses.— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 13, 2022
The Titans look forward to more opportunities to highlight neighborhoods across Tennessee. @Shift4
📺: Watch @NFL schedule reveal on @nflnetwork
Saints Game Night 🎲— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 13, 2022
Featuring: @camjordan94, @CGJXXIII, @juviethegreat, and Choppa ⚜️#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/4F3jGjC7gR
Let the countdown begin ⏳— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 13, 2022
🎟 » https://t.co/tIlSVRRHkP
📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/A1I9JyMnxn