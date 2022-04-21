2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS to be released on Thursday, May 12

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 03:35 PM

The National Football League announced today that the 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:

  • First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) -- Thursday, April 28 during First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
  • International Games -- Wednesday, May 4
  • Select games -- Week of May 9
  • Clubs to announce their first home game opponent -- Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Full details on NFL Network's Schedule Release '22 will be available at a later date.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

ESPN will also have primetime specials on May 12 surrounding schedule with release, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced. All tickets purchased through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, Stub Hub or SeatGeek) within 48 hours will include the following:

  • 25% NFL Shop discount
  • Entered to win one of three pairs of Super Bowl LVII tickets

For more information, visit NFL.com/tickets.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

2022 NFL Draft: 11 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah answered questions for an hour and a half on Thursday, previewing the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC) during a media conference call. As you might expect, he offered insight on some of the juiciest draft scuttlebutt.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches break down the QB class

Is Malik Willis the clear-cut No. 1 QB in the 2022 NFL Draft? What is Kenny Pickett's ceiling? What do teams like best about Sam Howell? Tom Pelissero has the lowdown on the 2022 quarterback class.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW