Ravens see promise; Lamar Jackson sees Super Bowl titles

The Ravens did not select him with the 16th overall pick, instead moving down, via trades with the Bills and Titans, to 25, where they drafted tight end Hayden Hurst. But when other teams, perhaps scared off by the proposition of using a high first-round pick on a quarterback who would require them to build an offense around his unique skill set, left Jackson available as the night drew to a close, general manager Ozzie Newsome maneuvered back into the bottom of the first round and selected Jackson at No. 32. The move sent a current of excitement through the draft room and a potential shiver down the spines of coordinators who might one day be asked to contain him.