Around the NFL

J.J. Watt signs six-year, $100M extension with Texans

Published: Sep 01, 2014 at 06:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The best defensive player in football is now going to be paid like it.

J.J. Watt signed a six-year extension with the Houston Texans, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported early Tuesday that the defensive end's new deal is worth $100 million. Watt receives $30.876 million guaranteed at signing, and an additional $21 million becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster at the start of the 2016 league year, per Breer.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain first reported the contract figures late Monday night.

We've seen too many initial contract terms get fluffed up by agents to take the numbers at face value. But it's safe to say before seeing the fine print that Watt is now among the highest paid defenders in football. (The total value of Mario Williams' deal with the Buffalo Bills was $96 million.)

Watt is coming off one of the best two-year runs we've seen by a defensive player in the last 20 years. His 2012 NFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign was historically disruptive, and his 2013 campaign was quietly incredible. Watt had 38.5 hurries last season, according to the Football Outsiders Almanac. No other player had more than 21.

Watt had two years remaining on his rookie contract, but the Texans didn't want their best player to be the most underpaid player in football again. They did right by him. General manager Rick Smith has had his share of draft misses, but taking Watt No. 11 in 2011 was a game changer for the franchise.

Now 25 years old, Watt can look forward to playing next to another freakish talent for at least four years. No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney looked as good as advertised in the preseason, and the Texans' pass rush has scary potential when Watt and Clowney line up next to each other. You can only send double teams to one of them, and Watt has proven he will destroy offensive linemen one-on-one.

The Texans have a lot of work to do in order to build up the rest of the roster, but Watt gives them an incredible foundation to build from.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, Justin Herbert took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational Year 1, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.
news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reported. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW