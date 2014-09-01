J.J. Watt signs six-year, $100M extension with Texans

Now 25 years old, Watt can look forward to playing next to another freakish talent for at least four years. No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney looked as good as advertised in the preseason, and the Texans' pass rush has scary potential when Watt and Clowney line up next to each other. You can only send double teams to one of them, and Watt has proven he will destroy offensive linemen one-on-one.