Around the NFL

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey signs five-year, $105M extension

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jalen Ramsey received his wish when he was traded from Jacksonville to Los Angeles last season, and now he's getting paid accordingly.

The Rams have agreed to a five-year extension with Ramsey, the team announced. The deal is worth $105 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, including $71.2 million in guarantees at signing.

At $21 million per year, Ramsey's extension shatters the defensive back market, which had previously seen Darius Slay top it at an average of $16.68 million a season, per Over The Cap. Ramsey jumps from 31st to first in highest annual salary, landing a massive first contract following his rookie deal, which is set to pay him $13.7 million in its final year of 2020.

It will be interesting to see how Los Angeles structured this deal, considering the Rams were over the cap by a little over $600,000 at the time the deal was announced, per Over The Cap. With $36 million in dead money still hanging from their necks due in most part to the departures of Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Clay Matthews, Los Angeles is attempting to execute a financial transformation and wasn't seemingly poised to hand out a massive contract.

Even so, it's money well spent on a player who just two seasons ago posted a coverage grade above 91, per Pro Football Focus, and was named an All-Pro in the same campaign. Ramsey's 10 interceptions and 49 passes defended in his career have helped him reach the Pro bowl in each of the last three seasons, and after becoming somewhat of a malcontent in his final days in Jacksonville, the 25-year-old has taken to his new home and teammates.

This was on full display during a Hard Knocks clip circulated by HBO Sports and NFL Films this week in which Ramsey went out of his way to give individual instruction and tips to rookie receiver Van Jefferson:

The former first-round pick out of Florida State has had the spotlight trained on him for years. After requiring two first-round picks for the Rams to acquire him in 2019 and now agreeing to this new deal, we can guarantee the spotlight won't be pointing anywhere else for quite some time.

Related Content

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL
news

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

Since he sustained a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, 2017, Ryan Shazier has battled every step, believing he could one day return to the game. None doubted the desire of the Steelers linebacker. Wednesday, he officially announced his retirement from football. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Big Ben after missing most of 2019: 'I'm actually nervous for this season'

Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Now the Steelers QB says he's actually nervous for the season to start.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Jadeveon Clowney's former coach has new plans for him now that they've been reunited. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to move him around the defensive front to create mismatches.
Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension over the weekend, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL. White joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he's still in disbelief.
Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'
news

Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'

Throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has preferred a workhorse running back to shoulder most of the backfield workload. 2020 appears no different. 
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

DeAndre Hopkins negotiated own contract with hopes of one day becoming NFL GM

DeAndre Hopkins had a hand in negotiating his new extension with the Arizona Cardinals, and it may be a prelude to what the All-Pro wide receiver has in store after his NFL career.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks," where the unfortunate injury to Derwin James materialized and the final cutdowns for the Rams and Chargers played out. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, right, chats with outside linebackers coach John Pagano during drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller undergoes MRI after suffering lower leg injury in practice

Multi-time Pro Bowl and All Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in practice on Tuesday and will undergo an MRI to determine its severity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Members of the Denver Broncos take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos to host limited fans at home games beginning in Week 3

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday plans to slowly welcome fans back inside Empower Field at Mile High. Beginning on Sept. 27 when the team hosts the Buccaneers, 5,700 members of the Broncos faithful will be permitted to attend home games.
Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA
news

Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFLPA announced on Tuesday its testing results for the period of time from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 and there were eight confirmed positives.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is seen during an NFL football workout, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Fournette on joining Brady's Bucs: 'For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback'

It didn't take long for Leonard Fournette to take shots at his former quarterbacks in Jacksonville. The RB said now that he's with Tom Brady, this is the first time in his life he's really had a QB.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL