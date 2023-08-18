Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

Published: Aug 18, 2023 at 09:43 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Denzel Mims is being waived after a practice ankle injury led to a calf injury in rehab, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Mims had impressed in camp and could be an interesting addition for another team when healthy
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

INJURIES

  • CB Zech McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles in last night's preseason game versus the Browns and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • TE Logan Thomas (calf) will do a little more on the side field today. per head coach Ron Rivera.
  • DE Chase Young (stinger/neck) will go through individual workouts but no contact, per Rivera.
  • CB Danny Johnson is being evaluated this morning after injuring his shoulder on in Tuesday's practice and is considered day to day, per Rivera.


OTHER NEWS

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium!

