NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Denzel Mims is being waived after a practice ankle injury led to a calf injury in rehab, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Mims had impressed in camp and could be an interesting addition for another team when healthy
INJURIES
- CB Zech McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles in last night's preseason game versus the Browns and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Logan Thomas (calf) will do a little more on the side field today. per head coach Ron Rivera.
- DE Chase Young (stinger/neck) will go through individual workouts but no contact, per Rivera.
- CB Danny Johnson is being evaluated this morning after injuring his shoulder on in Tuesday's practice and is considered day to day, per Rivera.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Sam Howell was named the starter for the 2023 season by Rivera.
