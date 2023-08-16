'Madden NFL 24' producer: Goal of series is 'to blur the lines between our game and the real-life game'

Annual sports titles are scrutinized on how much they pack into the back-of-the-box details. And for a period last decade, Madden didn't have much to offer from year to year.

Madden NFL 24, however, is loaded with additions, and nearly all of them came as a result of player feedback.

In addition to the improvements in blocking, Year 2 of FieldSENSE will bring new tackle styles, which take into account size mismatches. There is also the much-requested addition of a momentum-based running catch, in which it is possible to keep a pass-catcher from slowing down or breaking stride. Diving catches are also back in a big way, allowing players to haul in previously uncatchable throws.

EA Sports art director Terrance Newell has overseen a complete overhaul of player models that will debut in Madden NFL 24 and extend beyond the players on the field -- and even beyond the company's football titles entirely. It's known as SAPIEN, a new system that starts with a rebuilt character skeleton and variation of body styles to bring more authenticity to the visual presentation of Madden's virtual players. Aaron Rodgers will look more like the quarterback fans tune in to see each week, and less like a stock quarterback. The discrepancy between Colts guard Quenton Nelson's actual body and his Madden player model has long fueled memes, but in Madden NFL 24, Nelson will look much more like his real-life self. SAPIEN is even visible in the depiction of in-game officials, who return to the virtual field for the first time in years and will include both male and female characters.

An implementation of read steps will allow computer-controlled defensive backs to read and react more realistically to pass attempts and drive down quicker on intended targets, creating new possibilities for pass break-ups and forced fumbles after the catch. A.I. defenders will need to visually track the ball to be able to make a play on it, meaning computer-controlled players will no longer behave as if they have eyes in the backs of their helmets. Defenses will adjust to human tendencies, too, increasing the level of difficulty as the game progresses. Gone are the days of running the same stretch play left and right and tearing through an opposing defense.

Computer-controlled ball-carriers will also benefit from improved A.I. logic, operating with an improved understanding of the paths ahead of them and increasing the difficulty of making tackles in the open field. Computer-controlled quarterbacks will attempt a variety of risky or safe passes, depending on their traits; Kirk Cousins will check down more often than Josh Allen, for example.

And EA dove into the physics of loose balls, rebuilding onside kicks to create more variety. The same applies to fumbles, where players will now react contextually based on the situation (i.e., a fumble near a crowd of players versus a fumble in open space).