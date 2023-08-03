Around the NFL

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Published: Aug 03, 2023 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

"I see the bigger picture. I see the task at hand and what we're trying to build, and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice," Mixon told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.

"That was my stance on it. We agreed on a number with great compensation this year with the incentives. Off my last deal, I feel like they allowed me to work to be able to make that money back. That's cool. I'll go work for it."

Related Links

Mixon's restructured contract reduced his pay, lowering his cap number by about $4.3 million for 2023.

While the Bengals could surely use the cash to help make another deep playoff run, the reality is Mixon had little leverage. If he declined to take the pay cut, Cincy could have released him into a market where he would have likely made significantly less. It's the reality that all running backs are dealing with in the current market.

Mixon noted the dire RB market and hopes things will turn back around in the coming years.

"Hopefully, with the union and players, we'll try to do whatever we can to uplift that market," he said.

Mixon is coming off a down season by his standards, rushing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games in 2022.

Related Content

news

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Falcons' franchise signal-caller. Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

news

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shuffle includes a bevy of question marks following the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but there is a wild card on the roster gaining steam early in training camp: Justyn Ross.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the QB is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone, saying Wednesday that they only talk about football when they chat.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

news

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Over his past three regular seasons, Haason Reddick has compiled 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four recoveries for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles. He said Tuesday that he's done hyping his production.

news

Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

Most first-round picks don't participate in the Hall of Fame Game, but New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be on the field plenty Thursday night as preseason action kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Browns' Stefanski: 'We're all curious' how kickoff rule will play out in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The NFL approved a new kickoff rule this offseason that was met with ire by many coaches. We'll get our first look at how it's handled Thursday when the preseason officially kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More