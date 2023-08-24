Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones to Texans, continue day of deals

A third-round pick in 2020, Jones started 21 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, including nine last year at left tackle. After playing sparingly as a rookie, Jones grew into a solid contributor in Arizona. In the past two years, he's played 612 snaps at right guard, 610 at left tackle and 230 at right tackle.

With the O-line one of the few areas of depth on the Cards' roster during their rebuild, Jones was squeezed out of a starting spot. With the OT entering the final year of his contract, a trade out of Arizona makes sense, given the need for depth elsewhere in the league.

The University of Houston product returns to where he played his college ball to block for rookie QB C.J. Stroud﻿.

The Texans have already dealt with injuries to their offensive line during training camp. Right tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time due to a hand injury. Backup tackle Charlie Heck is also expected to start the season on physically unable to perform list with foot and back injuries.