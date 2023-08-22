Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon yet to announce Week 1 starting quarterback

"When we need to name the starters, we'll name the starters," Gannon said in an article published Tuesday on the team's official website. "He's doing a good job. I thought he operated well. I think he's getting more and more comfortable with what we are asking him to do. He's obviously played a lot of football, but I like where his game is trending."

Gannon's reticence to name McCoy the starter leaves the door open for fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. The Houston product has flashed some potential, but his accuracy has also been erratic. Tune has gotten most of the playing time through two preseason games, going 25-of-47 passing for 268 yards, a TD, and an INT. Tune's mobility might be one reason Gannon isn't closing the door on starting the season out with the rookie under center.

It's unclear when Murray will be healthy enough to see action, if at all, in 2023, following the Dec. 12, 2022, knee injury.