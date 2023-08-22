Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon yet to announce Week 1 starting quarterback

Most of the training camp quarterback competitions are wrapped up, but Arizona Cardinals first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon is keeping his decision for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders close to the vest.
Colt McCoy, the presumed starter with Kyler Murray still rehabbing an ACL tear, started the first two preseason games, playing 24 total snaps, going 9-of-12 passing for 42 yards.
"When we need to name the starters, we'll name the starters," Gannon said in an article published Tuesday on the team's official website. "He's doing a good job. I thought he operated well. I think he's getting more and more comfortable with what we are asking him to do. He's obviously played a lot of football, but I like where his game is trending."
Gannon's reticence to name McCoy the starter leaves the door open for fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. The Houston product has flashed some potential, but his accuracy has also been erratic. Tune has gotten most of the playing time through two preseason games, going 25-of-47 passing for 268 yards, a TD, and an INT. Tune's mobility might be one reason Gannon isn't closing the door on starting the season out with the rookie under center.
It's unclear when Murray will be healthy enough to see action, if at all, in 2023, following the Dec. 12, 2022, knee injury.
Even if Gannon eventually goes with the more experienced McCoy to open the season, we could see Tune get a shot at some point this season for the rebuilding Cardinals.
