Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have found their savior in Trevor Lawrence

The Etienne pick was surprising, given the performance of James Robinson and the signing of ﻿Carlos Hyde﻿. But Meyer said the Clemson back is as much receiver as runner and the pick was part of an effort to support Lawrence as much as possible.

"It's one way to help a young quarterback, we added Carlos Hyde to James (Robinson). We created depth at wide receiver," Meyer said. "Then we had a chance to go with Travis (Etienne). Our offensive line has got to play better. The offensive line has to play really well. We're confident we have good players there."

In a virtual call with reporters after he was picked, Lawrence sounded game for such an exalted role and responsibility. He said it is important to be normal and one way he wants to do that is by being active in the community.

In a first round where all the drama revolved around quarterbacks, the only suspense surrounding Lawrence was whether anybody with the team would slip up and say his name before the pick became official. All week, as the Jaguars rehearsed for Thursday night's draft party, Lawrence highlights were shown on the big screen in an empty stadium. Of course, he and everyone else had known for months that he would be the Jaguars' choice. Meyer, who said he knew in early February that Lawrence was the pick, all but personally conducted the quarterback's pro day, and the two have spoken multiple times on the phone. On Wednesday, when Meyer visited a Navy destroyer, one of the sailors even asked if he would make Lawrence cut his long hair.

"If I were to pick Trevor Lawrence …" Meyer began with a laugh. "I used to care. I don't care. If you play really, really good and are a good person, I don't care."

Lawrence said it was a weight off his shoulders when the pick was finally made. He hadn't even wanted to try on a Jaguars hat during a test of his television equipment, for fear of jinxing things.

"I'm not expecting for anyone to hand me anything," Lawrence said. "I want to come in there and earn the respect and the right to lead the team."

Lawrence has had success his entire life and with his size, arm, mobility and experience in huge games, he is considered the most complete prospect since ﻿Andrew Luck﻿. Lawrence won championships in high school and college. He was the top college recruit coming out of high school. He lost four games – total – in his seven years as a starter in high school and college, to go 90-4. It's entirely possible he will lose that many games in one month in Jacksonville, at least in his first season. But the Jaguars believe they have enough pieces already on the roster, and will add more immediate-impact talent from this draft, that Lawrence will not have to make an adjustment to losing.

"I'm bringing the same mindset," Lawrence said. "Obviously it's different. You're not playing the same competition and you're playing the best of the best week in and week out, but I think that mindset is still important. You still have to expect to win, still have to prepare the same way. I don't know what the point is if you don't expect to win every week. So, I'm going to bring that same mindset (to the Jaguars). Obviously, it's going to be more challenging; (it's) just the nature of the beast, you're playing the best every week. I know it's going to be more challenging, but I think for me it's more so just keeping that same mindset instead of adjusting."

Lawrence said he looks up to quarterbacks like ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ -- super efficient, smart and methodical. He said he must get better at everything, but his main priority is adjusting to his new team and coaches and earning the respect and trust of his teammates. Chark, who has been texting with Lawrence, said the Jaguars have had a strong turnout of receivers during the first days of the offseason program and he expects to be catching passes from his new quarterback at a local field as soon as Lawrence's draft celebration ends.

"This will be a very easy transition," said Clemson Coach Dabo Sweeney. "He's well-prepared. What he's stepping into, the expectation and all of those things, that's his normal. It has been for a long time. He's built the right way. He is the epitome of consistency."