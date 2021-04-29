Around the NFL

Jaguars have discussed adding Tim Tebow as tight end after workout

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 03:18 PM
Nick Shook

Tim Tebow was once told he wouldn't be a first-round draft pick, but Josh McDaniels made sure those doubters would be proven wrong. The former quarterback is trying to do the same with a comeback attempt more than a decade later.

The former Florida star quarterback who grabbed the attention of the NFL world for two seasons recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and there has been at least some discussion of signing Tebow.

It's quite easy to connect the dots leading to this news. Tebow became a darling in the state with his efforts while helping the Gators win a national title in 2006 and leading them to another trophy in 2008. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and has a statue outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. Oh, and his former Florida coach, Urban Meyer, is the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If anything, a workout with the Jaguars is Meyer doing his former Heisman winner a favor. At this point, it's as unbelievably comical, though, as it is promising for the 33-year-old Tebow.

Tebow's football career fizzled by the end of 2015, and after a stint on television, he chased a long-held baseball dream with the New York Mets' organization from 2016-2019, reaching Triple-A in 2019 and batting .163 in 239 plate appearances with the Syracuse Mets. Tebow retired from baseball in February, seemingly closing the book on his athletic career -- until Thursday.

For now, it's a name moving a needle. Tebow's position change -- which could have potentially prolonged his NFL career a half-decade ago -- seems like a last-ditch move to keep his athletic career alive.

