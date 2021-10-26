NFL plans to enact new enhancements to Rooney Rule ahead of next hiring cycle

Published: Oct 26, 2021 at 01:40 PM
Headshot_Author_TOM_PELISSERO_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL.com Reporter

NEW YORK -- The NFL plans to inform owners at the league's fall meeting Tuesday of new enhancements to the Rooney Rule for the upcoming hiring cycle, including mandating at least one in-person interview with an external minority candidate for head coach and general manager jobs, per sources.

The league has in recent years mandated multiple interviews with minority candidates from outside of the organization for top posts. But with teams embracing the shift to conducting initial interviews virtually, the NFL wants to make sure they spend more time with a diverse group, including in-person.

In May, owners tabled a proposal by the Buffalo Bills to delay the head coaching cycle, with interviews only after championship games and no hires until after the Super Bowl in February. That proposal failed to gain traction among owners and won't go to a vote at these meetings, sources say. But the hope is other changes, including the mandatory in-person interview with an external minority candidate, will have the same effect of slowing down the process and promoting diversity.

There were two minority head coaches hired in the last cycle -- the New York Jets' Robert Saleh, who is Lebanese, and the Texans' David Culley, who is Black. There also were three Black GMs hired: Washington's Martin Mayhew, the Lions' Brad Holmes and the Falcons' Terry Fontenot.

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter@TomPelissero.

Related Content

news

Injury Data Since 2015

news

Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams possibly missing Cardinals game: 'Others guys just got to step up'

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers address Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW