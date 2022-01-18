Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested in South Florida for public exposure, aggravated battery of officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on charges of public exposure, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting arrest, according to Broward County court records.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," the Browns said in a statement. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."

McDowell, 25, played his first full NFL season in 2021 after being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 draft. McDowell suffered a head injury in a vehicular accident months after Seattle drafted him and spent his rookie season on the non-football injury list. The Michigan State product then had multiple run-ins with the law, including a DUI and disorderly conduct, and was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Seattle released McDowell in March of 2019, and the league suspended him for two games. Later in 2019, McDowell was sentenced to 11 months in jail after pleading guilty following his altercation with police.

In 15 games played and 14 starts for Cleveland in 2021, McDowell logged 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five QB hits, three sacks and a fumble recovery.