Vikings expected to hire former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings are filling out the coaching staff as the future head coach prepares for the Super Bowl.

The Vikings are expected to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Donatell joins Kevin O'Connell's staff after spending the past three seasons as the Denver Broncos DC under Vic Fangio. The 65-year-old Donatell spent the past 11 seasons following Fangio around the NFL in San Francisco, Chicago and Denver.

O'Connell adding a Fangio disciple makes sense after working on a Rams staff under Sean McVay that successfully plucked Brandon Staley off Fangio's tree two years ago.

Donatell had been expected to join Pete Carroll as an assistant in Seattle but instead will lead a Vikings defense in drastic need of an upgrade.