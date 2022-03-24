2022 NFL Draft

Top LB prospect Damone Clark undergoing spinal fusion surgery, likely to miss 2022 season

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 02:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

One of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft might have to wait until 2023 to make his professional debut.

Former LSU star Damone Clark is underdoing spinal fusion surgery on Thursday to repair a herniated disk, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An MRI revealed the issue earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pelissero reports Clark is likely to miss the 2022 season but is expected to make a full recovery.

The news figures to be a crushing blow to Clark's draft stock. He was projected as a second-round pick in NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's most recent mock draft, and now he must hope a patient team will be willing to give him a chance in the late rounds.

Clark broke out in 2021 after getting a chance to watch and learn from fellow former LSU linebackers Devin White and Patrick Queen, who both went on to become first-round picks. He ranked fourth in the FBS last season with 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), earning first-team All-SEC honors as a senior. He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine (11th-best among LBs) and was voted the top linebacker on his team at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Ohio State pro days

Did Matt Corral rise to the occasion on Wednesday with QB-needy teams in attendance for his highly anticipated workout? Nick Shook provides five takeaways from the Ole Miss and Ohio State pro days.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

Bucky Brooks revisits his ranking of the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects at each position. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Liberty QB Malik Willis, Texas A&M pro days

Did Liberty QB Malik Willis help his 2022 NFL Draft stock on Tuesday? Dan Parr provides five takeaways from the Liberty and Texas A&M pro days.
news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures larger at pro day than at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand size -- a hot topic this draft season -- increased in the few weeks between the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top talents in the 2022 NFL Draft, is facing a long road to recovery after suffering an Achilles tear during his pro-day workout on Friday.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo injured at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered an injury Friday at the Wolverines' pro day.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

2022 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 262.
news

NFL awards 39 compensatory 2022 NFL Draft picks to 16 teams

The NFL on Tuesday awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

NFL compensatory draft picks: What you need to know

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than two months away, the NFL is finalizing its compensatory picks for the draft. Confused about what compensatory picks are and how they're awarded? No need to fret. We're here to answer your questions.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW