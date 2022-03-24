Top LB prospect Damone Clark undergoing spinal fusion surgery, likely to miss 2022 season

The news figures to be a crushing blow to Clark's draft stock. He was projected as a second-round pick in NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter's most recent mock draft, and now he must hope a patient team will be willing to give him a chance in the late rounds.

Clark broke out in 2021 after getting a chance to watch and learn from fellow former LSU linebackers Devin White and Patrick Queen, who both went on to become first-round picks. He ranked fourth in the FBS last season with 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), earning first-team All-SEC honors as a senior. He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine (11th-best among LBs) and was voted the top linebacker on his team at the Reese's Senior Bowl in February.