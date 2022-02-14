Mock Draft

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears reunite former Ohio State WR with Justin Fields in Round 2

Published: Feb 14, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The 2022 National Football League Player Selection Meeting, otherwise known as the NFL draft, is less than three months away.

It feels like just last week that five quarterbacks were selected in the top half of the first round of the 2021 draft, with Trevor Lawrence going first overall to the Jaguars.

My initial projection for the first three rounds of the 2022 draft comes with an optimistic outlook for where this year's top signal-callers will be picked. I was similarly optimistic last year, projecting the "fab five" to be gone by Pick No. 14 in my first mock draft.

There is an argument to be made that this year's group of quarterbacks is not as talented as the 2021 group. One or two of the five passers listed in the first round of this mock might not hear their names called in Round 1. We'll see how evaluations of the prospects take shape in the coming weeks.

Note that this mock draft includes projected compensatory picks in Round 3 based on the forecast outlined by my colleague Lance Zierlein last spring. In addition, all picks acquired via trade in Round 3 of this mock are a projection. The official list of compensatory picks will be made available by the league in the weeks to come. Six additional picks were added to the end of the third round for franchises losing minority employees to head coach or general manager positions throughout the league, but the order for those selections is also a projection.

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior
Pick
34
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior
Pick
35
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · OG · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS

Pick
36
New York Giants
New York Giants
Trey McBride
Trey McBride
Colorado State · TE · Senior
Pick
37
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior
Pick
38
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Panthers)
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB · Senior


Pick
39
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior


Pick
40
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma · Edge · Junior (RS)


Pick
41
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Perrion Winfrey
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma · DT · Senior


Pick
42
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine
Georgia · S · Junior


Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross
Clemson · WR · Junior (RS)


Pick
44
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DT · Junior


Pick
46
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Damone Clark
Damone Clark
LSU · LB · Senior


Pick
47
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)


Pick
48
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jalen Wydermyer
Jalen Wydermyer
Texas A&M · TE · Junior


Pick
49
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State · S · Senior


Pick
50
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Isaiah Spiller
Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M · RB · Junior


Pick
51
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Baylor · S · Senior (RS)


Pick
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Darian Kinnard
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky · OT · Senior


Pick
53
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT · Senior


Pick
54
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tariq Woolen
Tariq Woolen
Texas-San Antonio · CB · Senior (RS)


Pick
55
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kenny Walker III
Kenny Walker III
Michigan State · RB · Junior


Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Joshua Ezeudu
Joshua Ezeudu
North Carolina · OG · Junior (RS)


Pick
57
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Cameron Thomas
Cameron Thomas
San Diego State · Edge · Junior (RS)


Pick
58
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(via Titans)
Carson Strong
Carson Strong
Nevada · QB · Junior (RS)


Pick
59
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior


Pick
60
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DT · Senior


Pick
61
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Tariq Castro-Fields
Tariq Castro-Fields
Penn State · CB · Senior


Pick
62
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior


Pick
63
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Max Mitchell
Max Mitchell
Louisiana · OT · Senior


Pick
64
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via Rams)
Channing Tindall
Channing Tindall
Georgia · LB · Senior


Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The Packers add a pass-catcher from the FCS in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five trades, five QBs selected in Round 1

Five trades shake up the first round in Chad Reuter's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers and Steelers moving up to land quarterbacks. Check out the forecast for Rounds 1-3.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Is Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral the first quarterback selected in Cynthia Frelund's analytics-driven mock? Check out each pick from 1 to 32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

Two trades mark Round 1 in Lance Zierlein's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers moving up to select the second quarterback off the board. Check out his forecast for picks 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks has just two quarterbacks coming off the board. On the other hand, six receivers hear their names called. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has three quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- but only one coming off the board within the top 10 picks. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Packers scoop up WR Tutu Atwell for Aaron Rodgers in third round

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. Will the Packers' third-round selection of a wide receiver help smooth things over with Aaron Rodgers?
news

2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Buccaneers snag quarterback Kyle Trask in second round

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the second round, the Bucs take a QB to apprentice under Tom Brady, while the Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes another weapon and some protection.
news

Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots snag Trey Lance to apprentice under Cam Newton

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Charley Casserly predicts the New England Patriots will land their quarterback of the future. Check out all 32 of his predictions! 
news

Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers trade up to add playmaker for Aaron Rodgers

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Lance Zierlein projects the Packers will trade up to land a weapon for Aaron Rodgers.
news

Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Patriots trade into top 10

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Peter Schrager sees two teams -- the Eagles and Patriots -- trading into the top 10. Does Bill Belichick have his eyes on a quarterback?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW