Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The 2022 National Football League Player Selection Meeting, otherwise known as the NFL draft, is less than three months away.

It feels like just last week that five quarterbacks were selected in the top half of the first round of the 2021 draft, with Trevor Lawrence going first overall to the Jaguars.

My initial projection for the first three rounds of the 2022 draft comes with an optimistic outlook for where this year's top signal-callers will be picked. I was similarly optimistic last year, projecting the "fab five" to be gone by Pick No. 14 in my first mock draft.

There is an argument to be made that this year's group of quarterbacks is not as talented as the 2021 group. One or two of the five passers listed in the first round of this mock might not hear their names called in Round 1. We'll see how evaluations of the prospects take shape in the coming weeks.