Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

Published: Feb 14, 2022 at 04:48 PM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The 2022 National Football League Player Selection Meeting, otherwise known as the NFL draft, is less than three months away.

It feels like just last week that five quarterbacks were selected in the top half of the first round of the 2021 draft, with Trevor Lawrence going first overall to the Jaguars.

My initial projection for the first three rounds of the 2022 draft comes with an optimistic outlook for where this year's top signal-callers will be picked. I was similarly optimistic last year, projecting the "fab five" to be gone by Pick No. 14 in my first mock draft.

There is an argument to be made that this year's group of quarterbacks is not as talented as the 2021 group. One or two of the five passers listed in the first round of this mock might not hear their names called in Round 1. We'll see how evaluations of the prospects take shape in the coming weeks.

Note that this mock draft includes projected compensatory picks in Round 3 based on the forecast outlined by my colleague Lance Zierlein last spring. In addition, all picks acquired via trade in Round 3 of this mock are a projection. The official list of compensatory picks will be made available by the league in the weeks to come. Six additional picks were added to the end of the third round for franchises losing minority employees to head coach or general manager positions throughout the league, but the order for those selections is also a projection.

Pick
65
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
66
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
David Bell
David Bell
Purdue · WR · Junior


Pick
67
New York Giants
New York Giants
DeAngelo Malone
DeAngelo Malone
Western Kentucky · Edge · Senior


Pick
68
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Calvin Austin III
Calvin Austin III
Memphis · WR · Senior (RS)


Pick
69
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sean Rhyan
Sean Rhyan
UCLA · G · Junior


Pick
70
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via Panthers)
Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina · TE · Senior


Pick
71
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Daniel Faalele
Daniel Faalele
Minnesota · OT · Senior


Pick
72
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
73
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Derion Kendrick
Derion Kendrick
Georgia · CB · Senior


Pick
74
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jerome Ford
Jerome Ford
Cincinnati · RB · Junior (RS)


Pick
75
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
DeMarvin Leal
DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M · DT · Junior


Pick
76
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Myjai Sanders
Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati · Edge · Senior


Pick
77
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kingsley Enagbare
Kingsley Enagbare
South Carolina · Edge · Senior


Pick
78
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Alabama · LB · Junior


Pick
79
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Christopher Allen
Christopher Allen
Alabama · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
80
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via Saints)
Verone McKinley III
Verone McKinley III
Oregon · S · Junior (RS)


Pick
81
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Dohnovan West
Dohnovan West
Arizona State · C · Junior


Pick
82
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
John Metchie
John Metchie
Alabama · WR · Junior


Pick
83
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich
UCLA · TE · Junior (RS)


Pick
84
New York Jets
New York Jets
Charlie Kolar
Charlie Kolar
Iowa State · TE · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH STEELERS

Pick
85
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chad Muma
Chad Muma
Wyoming · LB · Senior


Pick
86
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Nick Petit-Frere
Nick Petit-Frere
Ohio State · OT · Junior (RS)


Pick
87
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Cade Otton
Cade Otton
Washington · TE · Senior (RS)


Pick
88
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Amaré Barno
Amaré Barno
Virginia Tech · Edge · Senior


Pick
89
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Phidarian Mathis
Phidarian Mathis
Alabama · DT · Senior (RS)


Pick
90
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jeremy Ruckert
Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio State · TE · Senior


Pick
91
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR · Senior


Pick
92
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zamir White
Zamir White
Georgia · RB · Junior (RS)


Pick
93
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
Houston · CB · Senior


Pick
94
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Wan'Dale Robinson
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky · WR · Junior


Pick
95
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jermaine Waller
Jermaine Waller
Virginia Tech · CB · Senior
Pick
96
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via Rams)
Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati · CB · Senior


Pick
97
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Troy Andersen
Troy Andersen
Montana State · LB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson
Alabama · RB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
99
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bryan Cook
Bryan Cook
Cincinnati · S · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
100
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith
Penn State · LB · Junior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR DAVID CULLEY HIRE

Pick
101
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Haskell Garrett
Haskell Garrett
Ohio State · DT · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR KWESI ADOFO-MENSAH HIRE

Pick
102
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Tolbert
South Alabama · WR · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR TERRY FONTENOT HIRE; PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS

Pick
103
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via 49ers through Dolphins)
Rachaad White
Rachaad White
Arizona State · RB · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR ROBERT SALEH AND MARTIN MAYHEW HIRES

Pick
104
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Otito Ogbonnia
Otito Ogbonnia
UCLA · DT · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR MIKE MCDANIEL HIRE

Pick
105
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Sam Williams
Sam Williams
Mississippi · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR RYAN POLES HIRE

Pick
106
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dylan Parham
Dylan Parham
Memphis · C · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR BRAD HOLMES HIRE

