LT Charles Leno, Washington agree to 3-year, $37.5M extension

The Chicago Bears' loss has been the Washington Football Team's gain. And it's been a lucrative gain for left tackle Charles Leno Jr..
Leno, released by the Bears in May, has been excellent since joining Washington and is being rewarded with a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.
A starter for the Bears for six seasons, Leno, 30, has started all 16 games so far with Washington.
Leno boasts a 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, which is 18th among NFL tackles.