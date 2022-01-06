Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: 'The grass is greener where you water it'

Published: Jan 06, 2022 at 07:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The assumption surrounding Aaron Rodgers heading into the 2021 season was that it would be his final campaign in Green Bay. However, after compiling an NFL-best 13-3 record through 16 games and likely adding another MVP award, perhaps that perception is beginning to change.

Rodgers was asked Wednesday on SiriusXM's The Adam Schein Podcast whether his perspective has changed and the grass might not be greener outside of Green Bay.

"The grass is greener where you water it," Rodgers responded. "I really believe that. And you know, that's an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life. I decided when I came back that I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. And that's what the conversations were about, you know, during the offseason, was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. And I, you know, from one of the first days, Brian [Gutekunst] and I sat it down and got on the same page and it's been a really nice Fall and Winter. I appreciate his approach, how it's been, and it's been very meaningful to me. So I'm thankful for that relationship, where it's at at this point, and that's made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle."

General manager Brian Gutekunst took plenty of heat in the offseason for how he handled Rodgers' situation and how the Packers front office has not historically sought input from its most vital player on matters that might pertain to him and the team's success.

Since then, Green Bay has mollified Rodgers, at least slightly, trading for Randall Cobb and making the star QB feel he has a voice in certain decisions -- as he absolutely should.

The turnabout has changed the question from "Where will Rodgers be traded to in 2022" to whether the Packers can put off the Jordan Love era for another year or two or three or 27. The answer to that question will come in the offseason when the Packers and Rodgers reconvene to discuss his contract and future.

The grass is plenty watered now, but there remains a playoff run and potentially a second Super Bowl -- or yet another disappointing defeat. Will Green Bay continue to water the lawn throughout the cold winter months? Or will the drama reignite with an offseason famine?

