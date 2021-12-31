Around the NFL

Russell Wilson on home finale: 'I hope it's not my last game (in Seattle) ... I know it won't be my last' NFL game

Published: Dec 30, 2021 at 08:50 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out.

The mercurial quarterback offered several lengthy answers to direct questions about the current state of the Seahawks, reiterating that his focus is on today while mostly discussing the past and future. Unsolicited, he said his own future might not be in Seattle beyond this season, adding a dose of drama to the Seahawks' home finale versus the Lions on Sunday.

"I know you guys asked Bobby (Wagner) about, could this be your last game and this and that and all that?" Wilson said. "I know for me personally, I hope it's not my last game (in Seattle), but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL. So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. That's my focus, that's my goal, I love this city and I love this moment, I love these guys, so we got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

As this lost Seahawks season comes to a close, the face of the franchise remaining with the franchise obviously matters much more. But Wilson used his Thursday presser to drop multiple Easter eggs pointing toward a potential departure. When asked what changes need to be made within the organization, the seven-time Pro Bowler repeatedly pointed to his career goal of winning three more Super Bowls.

"Excellence is the standard and I think that's what we want to be able to match," he said. "To be able to get back to winning and to championships and everything else, I know for me personally, I've always thought about it, I've never been shy about it, I want to win three more Super Bowls, that's been in my head. And so for me, how do we get there, how does that happen, and how do we do all that? I think it's a big goal if you don't believe you can do it. At the same time, I think we have the opportunity to, me in particular, I think about it every day. Just trying to win, trying to do everything I can there."

Wilson, who's played in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks and won one, is clearly convinced he can win a few more. Never mind that outside of Tom Brady, no quarterback has won more than two Super Bowls over the past 25 years. The three other QBs with three-plus SB titles (Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Troy Aikman) also led dynastic teams. The 2021 Seahawks (5-10) are far from that, finishing last in their division for the first time since 1996. It marks the first losing season of Wilson's career.

He was asked if he believed the Seahawks, who haven't advanced past the Divisional Round in the past seven seasons, could win three more titles.

"I hope so," Wilson said. "Obviously we can't do it not being in the playoffs right now, but most importantly I think it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces, and I think that we have a good amount of those pieces."

The biggest piece, of course, is Wilson.

His latest comments will surely rekindle the flame from this past spring when Wilson's agent shared four teams the superstar QB was willing to be traded to. Earlier this month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed a report stating Wilson would strongly consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants or Saints. Moreover, the circumstances surrounding such a move are a bit different this time around. The 33-year-old Wilson suffered the first major injury of his career, and is having arguably his worst campaign. He's under contract for two more seasons and $51 million (with two franchise tags at the team's disposal), and with a dramatically reduced dead cap hit in 2022 ($26 million, compared to $58 million this year).

In short, Wilson's isn't the only one with a big decision to make in the offseason.

