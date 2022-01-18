Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

Carr is set to make $19.8 million in the final year of his deal. Extension talks stay silent at least until Davis finishes this hiring cycle. How does the Raiders owner feel about Carr as his quarterback for another five years? Was he turned off by some of the passer's costly mistakes down the stretch, including a doomed final lob in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Bengals?





Carr isn't Aaron Rodgers. He's in that next tier of passers. Still, Carr is a solidifying force inside the locker room with the physical tools to roll as a top-10 signal-caller. He's a selling point to coaching candidates versus what's behind Door No. 2: Searching the vast wilderness for a better option. Unless you're angling to trade for a Russell Wilson-type figure, why the wandering eye?





Besides, Carr has talked repeatedly about his desire to remain a Raider for life. I don't see that changing unless he's vastly unhappy with the decision at head coach. Or maybe Davis ultimately gets cold feet about clinging to Carr for another half decade. No new money would almost certainly trigger a divorce.