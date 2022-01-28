Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Published: Jan 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along.

Jones told the Dallas Morning News that McCarthy's status was never in question, noting that the two have been working to make sure defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would stay put, as well. Quinn withdrew his name from consideration for coaching jobs with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, and according to the News' David Moore, he's received a multi-year contract extension.

It marks quite a turnaround in tone from Jones, whose frustration with McCarthy and his staff was evident in the wake of the team's disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs. The NFC East champions lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17. On the last play of the game, the clock expired on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he tried to get off a spike to stop the clock after a designed run with no timeouts left.

The game ended with Dallas on the San Francisco 24-yard line, and while the Cowboys' loss was more attributable to a playoff-record-tying 14 penalties than the end-of-game chaos, it nevertheless wasn't a good look for McCarthy, who was already quite familiar with clock-management criticism.

"I've got a lot to think about regarding these coaches," Jones said just a week ago.

Jones was also critical of McCarthy's staff in regard to the Cowboys' penalty woes against the 49ers, but insisted Friday he wasn't considering a change.

"I want to clear up the idea that Mike McCarthy was twisting in the wind," Jones said on 103.5 The Fan radio. "That wasn't the case at all."

Jones said he never gave consideration to replacing McCarthy with Sean Payton, who stepped down as the New Orleans Saints coach this week.

"I understand the speculation. Sean is an outstanding coach. But I haven't talked to him and am not in any way part of his departure there in New Orleans," Jones said, per Moore. "He didn't have any place in anything I'm doing regarding our staff."

As for Quinn, Jones indicated that keeping the defensive coordinator in Dallas was a high priority.

"My goal was to keep the continuity of this group together. We met many times face to face (with) Dan, myself and Mike, to coordinate and talk to him," Jones said, per Moore. "We were very much in a competitive environment because we felt Dan did have the opportunity to be a (head coach)."

McCarthy, who led the Cowboys to a 12-5 regular season record, will enter his third season as Cowboys coach this fall. The expectations that come with coaching Jones' Cowboys aren't going anywhere, and for now, neither is McCarthy.

Related Content

news

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 NFL Draft, owner Art Rooney II confirmed Friday. The move was expected, with Ian Rapoport reporting Colbert's intentions in early January.
news

49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown to MLB's Padres: 'Sometimes I think about playing both sports again'

Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surely knows which sport butters his bread. But the former 19th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres hinted via social media this week that he still has an itch for baseball.
news

Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel: Who will power their team to NFC title win?

Sunday's NFC Championship Game features two All-Pro receivers who have been keystones to their teams playing for the right to make the Super Bowl. The Rams' Cooper Kupp and the Niners' Deebo Samuel are unique talents who torture defenses with tackle-breaking power and route-running acumen. So, which one will be better Sunday?
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones on rematch with Bengals: 'It's going to be a battle'

Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals offers a chance for the Chiefs defense to avenge getting lit up by ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ and the rest of the Bengals offense.
news

Aaron Donald: The only thing I'm lacking now is a Super Bowl championship

Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, made eight Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pros. But the Rams defensive tackle is missing a Super Bowl championship.
news

Ravens hire Mike Macdonald to be new defensive coordinator

Baltimore announced Thursday night the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator. 
news

Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

A former Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.
news

Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice ahead of Championship Sunday, increasing his chances of clearing concussion protocol in time for the AFC Championship game. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW