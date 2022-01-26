Don't forget about Joe! Burrow's right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal

Bills-Chiefs was yet another reminder that great offense and great quarterbacks will dominate highly-ranked defenses in today's NFL when it matters most. It happened in the 2018 AFC Championship, another overtime gem. It happened in the 2017 Super Bowl duel between Nick Foles and Tom Brady. It happened Sunday in Kansas City, just like it happened during Chiefs-Bengals back on January 2.

Burrow has already proven he can out-duel a peaking Mahomes. After playoff tilts against the Raiders' and Titans' pass rushes -- games in which Burrow could have little confidence his ragged offensive line would hold up -- this Sunday's matchup shapes up better. The Chiefs are not a good defense right now. Tyrann Mathieu, who was a big part in giving up explosive plays to Ja'Marr Chase during the rookie wideout's 266-yard, three-touchdown tour de force in Week 17, may not be on the field. Frank Clark has been quiet for over a month. Chris Jones will win his share of reps like he does every week, but that stretch of improved Chiefs defensive play is over. It ended once they started playing some high-level quarterbacks, and Burrow certainly qualifies.

Burrow was better on balance than Mahomes and Allen in the regular season. His lows weren't as low, and his highs were higher than you think. He skipped steps on the developmental ladder just like Mahomes, elevating those around him. With Burrow, it's not because of a strong arm or creative arm angles; his timing and accuracy make his teammates better. He started to throw the pass to Chase that set up the Bengals' game-winning field goal against the Titans well before the receiver broke on his route. When Chase turned around, the ball was there for him to catch in stride before going out of bounds.

Burrow's superpower this season is his ability to destroy the blitz. He and Chase picked the Chiefs apart this way in the regular-season showdown. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, however, gets antsy when he sees his front four failing to get home. Spags may also see that the Titans blitzed effectively last week, creating confusion up front for the Bengals. The Chiefs' coverage group, as Allen showed last week, is a streaky unit that can be exploited.

It's a shame Allen isn't still alive in the postseason. He reached another level this month, enjoying a two-game playoff stretch that was as dominant as any quarterback run in memory. His developmental story will give raw, struggling signal-callers too much hope for years to come. Because there's only one Josh Allen.