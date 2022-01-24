Around the NFL

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 24, 2022 at 01:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu begins Championship Week in concussion protocol.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mathieu is in protocol but said the safety feels good ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good. We'll see how that goes moving forward," Reid said.

Mathieu played just seven snaps in Sunday night's thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills before exiting with a concussion on the game's first drive. He took an accidental knee to the head by teammate Jarran Reed﻿.

The Chiefs sorely missed Mathieu's presence on the field late, as Josh Allen diced up the K.C. secondary in a wild finish.

The hope is Mathieu will be able to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's bout with the high-flying Bengals, but we won't have clarity until much later in the week.

While Kansas City continues to wait for an update on Mathieu, the club made a few roster moves on Monday in preparation for the weekend.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that team will waive receiver Josh Gordon, who was inactive for both playoff wins. Gordon is expected to re-sign with the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Chiefs are also expected to activate defensive tackle ﻿Khalen Saunders﻿ from injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Saunders has been on IR since Nov. 30 with an undisclosed injury.

Related Content

news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs OC Todd Downing following loss to Bengals

The Titans' offense struggled in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered his support for coordinator Todd Downing when speaking with reporters Monday.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski unsure if he'll return for another title pursuit in 2022

Sunday's Divisional Round loss has led to speculation regarding Rob Gronkowski's future with the Bucs.
news

Head coach Bruce Arians: 2022 Buccaneers looking to 'reload,' not rebuild

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have any updates on Tom Brady's status Monday, but he did say that he expects next year's team to "reload" and not rebuild.
news

Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches playoff-record four TDs in Divisional Round loss to Chiefs

Gabriel Davis﻿ took full advantage of a hero opportunity on Sunday, even if the walk-off hero, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, was clad in Chiefs red. The Bills WR caught a playoff-record four touchdowns in their overtime loss in Kansas City.
news

Bengals have 'a lot of confidence' ahead of rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC championship bout between the Bengals and Chiefs offers the potential for another explosive fest at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor says his Bengals believes they're "as good as any team in the NFL."
news

Sean McVay has 'tremendous faith and confidence' in Cam Akers despite two fumbles vs. Buccaneers

Cam Akers lost the ball twice against Tampa Bay, including once in the fourth quarter. Despite the fumbles, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the win that he's still confident in Akers moving forward.
news

Divisional Round of 2021 season makes playoff history

All four Divisional Round games were won with no time remaining in regulation or in overtime, the most such finishes in an entire postseason in NFL history, according to NFL Research.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen not complaining about OT rules: 'If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen played superbly, connecting with Gabriel Davis for a 19-yard TD to put Buffalo ahead with 13 seconds remaining. But that was all the time Patrick Mahomes needed to lead a game-tying field goal drive, before following with an OT TD drive as Allen sat on the sidelines.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes before game-tying drive: 'When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper'

The Kansas City Chiefs had just 13 seconds to tie the game and force overtime. Head coach Andy Reid had a no-so-subtle message for QB Patrick Mahomes before the historic drive Sunday.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in Divisional Round

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first drive of overtime to beat the Bills and conclude a Divisional Round classic. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW