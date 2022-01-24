Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu begins Championship Week in concussion protocol.

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mathieu is in protocol but said the safety feels good ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good. We'll see how that goes moving forward," Reid said.

Mathieu played just seven snaps in Sunday night's thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills before exiting with a concussion on the game's first drive. He took an accidental knee to the head by teammate Jarran Reed﻿.

The Chiefs sorely missed Mathieu's presence on the field late, as Josh Allen diced up the K.C. secondary in a wild finish.

The hope is Mathieu will be able to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's bout with the high-flying Bengals, but we won't have clarity until much later in the week.

While Kansas City continues to wait for an update on Mathieu, the club made a few roster moves on Monday in preparation for the weekend.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that team will waive receiver Josh Gordon, who was inactive for both playoff wins. Gordon is expected to re-sign with the practice squad if he clears waivers.