Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 12:03 PM

Tom Brady, Bucs players hold workout despite NFLPA warning

Kevin Patra

Even a recommendation from the NFLPA won't stop Tom Brady from getting teammates together for a workout session.

Brady and around a dozen other Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates worked out at a field at a local prep school for about two hours Tuesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brady later posted images from the session on his Instagram story.

News of the Bucs player workouts comes after NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer recommended over the weekend that players stop practicing together until the start of training camp after several NFL players and employees were reported to have contracted COVID-19 recently.

Among the positive tests were individuals at the Buccaneers team facility, the club announced Saturday.

Brady was seen Tuesday leading several teammates, including Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin, going through passing drills at the Berkeley Preparatory School, which has become routine for Bucs players during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Training camps are currently scheduled to open in late July.

