NFL Divisional Round: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's stunning playoff doubleheader

Packers beat writers: The season may have ended, but the Rodgers watch now begins. Will he return to the Packers or won't he? Will he hang up his cleats or won't he? Rodgers didn't want to address those questions after the game, saying the emotions were still raw following the defeat. One positive, however, is that the uncertainty doesn't figure to last the entire offseason, as it did last year, when he stayed away from the club until training camp. If Rodgers wants to leave, he'll have to make that known before free agency or the draft, so potential suitors can plan accordingly. If he wants to return, he'll need to make that known before free agency, so the Packers can address roster concerns in the open market and the draft.

Packers' offense: Quite frankly, it just wasn't good enough. One touchdown and one field goal ... at home ... with a chance to go to the NFC title game for a third consecutive year -- gotta do better than that. Coach Matt LaFleur tried to accept responsibility afterward, which he rightfully should have done. He got away from the running game after the initial touchdown, making it easier for San Francisco to defend. When he did remember he had Aaron Jones, the offense picked up again. Some could say he lost A.J. Dillon to injury in the second half, but that doesn't explain forgetting about Jones for stretches.

49ers' penalties: The Niners need to be cleaner. In the opening drive of the second half, they had an opportunity to have first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, but running back Elijah Mitchell received a personal foul penalty for grabbing the defender's facemask. On the next play, the 49ers were called for an illegal formation. It went from first-and-goal to second-and-19, with San Francisco eventually settling for a field goal.