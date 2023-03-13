Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins signing QB Mike White to back up Tua Tagovailoa

Published: Mar 13, 2023 at 02:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike White is headed home.

The South Florida native agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

White started four games for the New York Jets in 2022, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. The soon-to-be 28-year-old displayed good command of Gang Green's offense, owning the ability to get the ball out on time and stand in under pressure. A rib fracture knocked White out for the end of the season.

White is a solid backup quarterback who won't kill an offense if needed to start a game or four. His proficiency in a similar offense to the one Mike McDaniel runs in Miami makes him a good fit behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Given Tagovailoa's injury history, adding White provides the Dolphins with a capable backstop should those health issues pop up again in 2023.

