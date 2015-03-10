Seahawks get Jimmy Graham from Saints

Around the NFL

The New Orleans Saints haven't been shy about shaking things up after a disappointing season.

Apparently that extends to almost everyone on their roster.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday of a trade to ship tight end Jimmy Graham to Seattle, according to a Seahawks source. The Seahawks later confirmed the trade in a release.

(I'll pause to allow Who Dat Nation to stop hyperventilating.)

The Saints will send Graham and a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for a first-round pick (No. 31 overall) and center Max Unger.

Last summer, the Saints locked Graham down on a four-year, $40 million contract.

Parting ways with a difference-maker and massive matchup problem seems to be incongruous with Sean Payton's offensive that leans on scheme versatility.

However, the three-time Pro Bowl player has dealt with injuries that have hindered him the past several seasons. The Saints could believe the first-round pick, a solid center and the ability to shed Graham's contract is worth moving him before his body breaks down further.

When the 28-year-old is healthy, he is a matchup nightmare and one of the best red-zone threats in the NFL.

Somewhere Russell Wilson is dancing with joy.

The Seahawks' biggest need this offseason was a red-zone threat and a tight end. In one swoop they have gotten a player that can dominate.

The Saints parted ways with a Pro Bowl player in his prime and the NFC Champions picked up a killer weapon. As in life, often times the rich do get richer.

