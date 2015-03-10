Seahawks get Jimmy Graham from Saints

Apparently that extends to almost everyone on their roster.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday of a trade to ship tight end Jimmy Graham to Seattle, according to a Seahawks source. The Seahawks later confirmed the trade in a release.
(I'll pause to allow Who Dat Nation to stop hyperventilating.)
Parting ways with a difference-maker and massive matchup problem seems to be incongruous with Sean Payton's offensive that leans on scheme versatility.
When the 28-year-old is healthy, he is a matchup nightmare and one of the best red-zone threats in the NFL.
The Seahawks' biggest need this offseason was a red-zone threat and a tight end. In one swoop they have gotten a player that can dominate.
