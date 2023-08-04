Cameron Jordan, Saints agree to terms on two-year, $27.5 million extension

The extension is no real surprise, as zero people with a pulse believed Jordan would play for anyone besides the Saints in his career. The new deal makes that essentially official.

Despite getting up in age, Jordan remains a force off the edge. He's earned six straight Pro Bowl trips after starting his career as one of the more underrated forces in the league.

In 12 seasons, he's earned one first-team All-Pro nod, two second-team All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls. Jordan's 115.5 career sacks rank 32nd all-time and second in Saints franchise history, behind only Rickey Jackson's 123.